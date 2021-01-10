This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula County Board of Trustees for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula
When: Noon Monday.
Where: via Zoom; call Matt Lautzenheiser, 258-3471, for meeting information.
Agenda: PMCH grants; HMFM COVID-19 operations update; lantern tours virtual program; HMFM MAP Assessment; Montana History Foundation Grant; CARES Grant reporting; Building and Grounds Committee report; claims approval.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: school calendar.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual; for participation instructions, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82184613756?pwd=V3lnS3VBK05GNFMvc1RlY2FuRCsxQT09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257 Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756 Password: 472792, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/84807475849?pwd=czlNd3pDa0lONTlscG5UUWN2d2lCZz09#success. Attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849 Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Fort Missoula Regional Park Turf Advisory Group; approval to tap trees in Greenough Park; Director's report; Day in the Life; Developed Parks and Trails update; Park Board and Subcommittee report/updates.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams.
***
Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/94985924758?pwd=ZXZ3NWRiVGg2WXZIcnJZMkhLVXdTQT09. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Meeting ID: 949 8592 4758; Passcode: 509758. One tap mobile +16699006833,,94985924758#,,,,*509758# US (San Jose), +12532158782,,94985924758#,,,,*509758# US (Tacoma). Luvestream of the board meeting posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8922; Meeting ID: 892 2127 6565; One tap mobile +1-(346) 248-7799, 892 2127 6565# US (Houston), +1-(669) 900-6833, 892 2127 6565# US (San Jose).
Agenda: Stephanie Lemberg with East Missoula United will explain about the newly formed group; Jennie Dixon from CAPS will present cryptocurrency mining zoning regulations up for approval and answer any questions; Heather Harp, Director of Habitat for Humanity and Frankie Feinstein will give an update on new house being completed on 400 block of Speedway; update on the Highway 200 East Missoula Corridor Study.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 784 553 415#.
Agenda: budget amendments; Alexandra Estates Subdivision amendments; review of new information - McCauley Meadows Subdivision; road petition - Conifer Drive and Brookview Drive.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/84500287619?pwd=cENhckdFamFrajA0dUlIaTdTMFF2dz09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 845 0028 7619; Password: 235974, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand) or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Open Space Project evaluation.