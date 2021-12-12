This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting

When: Noon Monday.

Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3ycjUOb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

***

Missoula Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3jKl9P0; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663. Password: 354751. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: Trustee nominating process; superintendent's report.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: virtual. For participation information, contact Barb Kreis, 406-214-5131.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3uVh9yt; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849. Password: 377226. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: appoint Conservation Lands Advisory Committee member; Enterprise request Fort Missoula Regional Park multi use fields; review and approval of Open Space Bond; Fort Missoula Regional Park Working Group Recommendations; review and approve Master Fees and Policy 2022.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3Gw7lzU; Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,88145747706#,,,,*693903# or +13462487799,,88145747706#,,,,*693903#. Or Telephone: US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. Webinar ID: 881 4574 7706. Passcode: 693903. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Fire Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: annexation for 3852 Galbavy Drive; FY22 first quarter budget vs actual; MRFD FY21 annual financial report; current Board member roster; Resolution 2021-10 VEBA; resident/volunteer coordinator position MOU.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/89172190534; Meeting ID: 891 7219 0534. One tap mobile +16699006833,,89172190534# US (San Jose) +12532158782,,89172190534# US (Tacoma).

Agenda: Shane Stack, Public Works Director, will give presentation of the parking project being worked on for the Sha-Ron Fishing Access, as formulated in the recent East Missoula Hwy 200 Corridor Study; Alex Ramsing, Landlord Liaison with Homeword, has been working to provide landlords and property managers with knowledge of resources available for a renter in crisis or with barriers that make it a challenge to find a home they can afford to rent; Andrew Hagemeier from CAPS will present the recent updates on zoning codes.

***

Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3oGJHuG; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 896 150 199#.

Agenda: Member recruitment; recent flooding in British Columbia and implications of a warming climate; update on Riparian Protection in County.

***

City of Missoula Administration and Finance Committee

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via zoom, bit.ly/3vQRc2I; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 828 4077 0884. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: appointment to Library Board; Missoula Redevelopment Agency fiscal year 2021 budget amendments; resolution for final FY 2021 budget amendments; amendments to City Council rules.

***

City of Missoula Committee of the Whole

When: 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333 Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 894 6044 2016. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: resolution setting policy for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency; Missoula County Planning Board update to the LUP committee; Title 20 Bike Parking rewrite; Missoula Aging Services, initiatives and services update; Missoula Municipal Code changes required by passage of LR-130; Health Department update; ordinance creating Chapter 12.60 regulating bike and scooter share systems; traffic control devices including marked crosswalks administrative rule.

***

City of Missoula Public Safety and Health Committee

When: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3jUAHOJ; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333 Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 880 6449 2180. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: appointment to the Food Policy Advisory Board.

***

Land Use and Planning Committee

When: 12:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 835 1289 8009. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: 3719, 3721, 3723 Grant Creek Road annexation and zoning; Our Missoula Development Guide.

***

Parks and Conservation Committee

When: 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333 Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 886 9262 4841. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Westside Park Phase II Construction Manager at Risk contract; review Energy and Climate Team member’s ability to serve.

***

Missoula County Heritage Roundtable





When: 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3dIJO2x; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,844478807#. Phone Conference ID: 844 478 807#.

Agenda: Tribal and county leaders, agency partners, historians and curators will meet to share updates.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: For participation information, contact Lori Davidson at ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 406-549-4113 Ext. 105.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3IQx6NF; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,580466566# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 580 466 566#.

Agenda: City Parks Master Fee schedule; matching grants; County-led trails projects update; Missoula County Pathways and Trails Master Plan.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3IEHZ4I; via phone 1 (406) 272-4824. Conference ID: 695 737 355#.

Agenda: Bond Innovations Workplan.

