This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via ZOOM webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or https://www.missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone.
Agenda: Roxy Annex and Garden Tavern conditional use; River Road and Reserve Street residential storage warehouse conditional use; appointment to the Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission; annual assessments for street maintenance downtown.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via call/video conference: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; you can also dial in using your phone, +1 (646) 749-3112, Access Code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: award of bid for reconstruction of western parking lot; Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 33, construction management for reconstruction of western parking lot; pre-approval of acceptance of FAA VALE Grant offer for Jetbridge components; Museum of Mountain Flying rent reduction request.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom: Streaming Online Live and On Demand www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, MCAT Cable TV:Spectrum TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782, 1 (267) 831-0333, 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only), Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: introduction of new members; Mountain Line; traffic signal boxes; "Welcome to Missoula" sign; Indigenous mural project; Planned Parenthood mural.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95272363121?pwd=NFhhRjlHWHpEWnB3cmNUMFpOdnFhQT09; Meeting ID: 952 7236 3121; Passcode: 174613. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. One tap mobile +13462487799,,95272363121#,,,,,,0#,,174613# US (Houston)+16699006833,,95272363121#,,,,,,0#,,174613# US. Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.