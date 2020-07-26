This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Where: Via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95272363121?pwd=NFhhRjlHWHpEWnB3cmNUMFpOdnFhQT09; Meeting ID: 952 7236 3121; Passcode: 174613. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. One tap mobile +13462487799,,95272363121#,,,,,,0#,,174613# US (Houston)+16699006833,,95272363121#,,,,,,0#,,174613# US. Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/