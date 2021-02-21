This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2M78M1o. Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines) Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160 Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise.
***
Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/37sPFpT, +1 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 166 597 036#.
Agenda: Planning 101; Food Policy Board general advice from Kansas Wellness Alliance.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula County Airport Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Staff members will be present in the conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place. Join virtually at global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; also dial in using your phone, United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: history of ground handling; approval of purchase of belt loader for Ground Handling Department; approval of purchase of rubber flooring for Gates 1A through 1C of Conex walkway; airport director contract discussion; succession planning.
***
Public Art committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3pyBjuq, Webinar ID: 869 2489 9859 Passcode: 574069 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0282 (Toll Free) or 877 853 5257 (Toll Free) or 888 475 4499 (Toll Free) or 833 548 0276 (Toll Free).
Agenda: Welcome to Missoula sign; Indigenous Mural Project; Dash sculpture; Traffic Signal Boxes; Mountain Line Mural.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual. View agenda and virtual meeting information at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/37nSwQL; Meeting ID: 956 3257 3609 Passcode: 935850.
Agenda: building budget; solar; building project update; Foundation request; opening to the public and tours.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2OVHwE4; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257; Webinar ID: 819 9103 7171; Password: 610014, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: public forum for Missoula County regarding the modification and expansion of an off-street parking area surrounding two existing buildings that house the Missoula County Elections Office and Missoula County Emergency Operations Center on the parcel locate.
***
Police Commission
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-8535257; Webinar ID: 885 3797 0322; Password: 383714, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 708 917 813#.
Agenda: budget amendments; Northgate Development Park; Missoula Rural Fire District annexation petitions; Cygnet Lane agricultural covenant restrictions; O'Keefe Ranch Estates Subdivision.