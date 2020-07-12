This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday
This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Zoom call in. Call Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director for link, 728-3476. 

Agenda: HMFM Diversity Statement; Lalonde Ranch Resolution; Unseen Fort Missoula tours; claims approval; PMCH Grants; Barracks assessment; Western Montana Fair; locomotive pole barn update. 

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: For access information, contact Barb Kreis at 406-303-3427 or barb.kreis@macdnet.org or Bryan Vogt at 406-880-3526 or bryan.vogt@macdnet.org. 

*** 

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87383551362?pwd=QjRBTVBvSjVwc3hmMXphTTBWSnNoZz09Meeting ID: 873 8355 1362; Password: 8adweb. One tap mobile +16699006833,,87383551362#,,,,0#,,634502# US (San Jose). Dial by your location, +1 646 876 9923 US (New York), Meeting ID: 873 8355 1362, Password: 634502. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/krlQYmjUa.

Agenda: parent COVID-19 survey response; COVID-19 school district procedure discussion; Mullan Build Grant update. 

 ***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Virtual Meeting: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: Redfern Park Master Plan; Invermere Park Master Plan; Clark Fork Island Preserve; FY21 budget and CIP prioritizations.

***

Police Commission

When: 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 412 Ryman St. 

Agenda: hearings on behalf of the Mayor for any citizen who faithfully uses the Missoula Police Department Complaint process and is not satisfied with the handling of the complaint; Commissioners will also hear appeals of discipline when an officer requests their involvement according to statutes of MCA Codes, Title 7.

***

Missoula County Public School's Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98397652056?pwd=WVNkTm9MVUhUNHpaVXRsVWthMGtHdz09Meeting ID: 983 9765 2056, Password: 676114. One tap mobile +12532158782,,98397652056#,,,,0#,,676114# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,98397652056#,,,,0#,,676114# US (Houston).

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual: for instructions, visit mrfdfire.org.

Agenda: introduction and Oath of Office for new resident firefighters; board selection for negotiating team;  Resolution 2020-11 Surplus Sale; Resolution 2020-12 Surplus Equipment; Resolution 2020-13 Bids for a Type 5 Engine Cab Chassis; Capital Improvement Plan FY21; FY21 Preliminary Budget; annexation requests for 12  properties. 

***

Urban Transportation District Planning Committee

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: Zoom: For more information, go to mountainline.com/meetings.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Zoom: for participation information contact Lori Davidson, 549-4113 Ext. 105 or ldavidson@missoulahousing.org.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 156 883 798#.

Agenda: elect officers; Invermere Park Master Plan; conveyance of parkland to city of Missoula; Hellgate Lions Park renaming. 

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll), Conference ID: 195 422 041#

Agenda: mining reclamation and stream restoration in the Ninemile; overview of land management efforts on Missoula County conservation parks; subcommittee selection for those not in attendance in June.

