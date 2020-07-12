This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula Board of Trustees
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Zoom call in. Call Matt Lautzenheiser, executive director for link, 728-3476.
Agenda: HMFM Diversity Statement; Lalonde Ranch Resolution; Unseen Fort Missoula tours; claims approval; PMCH Grants; Barracks assessment; Western Montana Fair; locomotive pole barn update.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: For access information, contact Barb Kreis at 406-303-3427 or barb.kreis@macdnet.org or Bryan Vogt at 406-880-3526 or bryan.vogt@macdnet.org.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87383551362?pwd=QjRBTVBvSjVwc3hmMXphTTBWSnNoZz09; Meeting ID: 873 8355 1362; Password: 8adweb. One tap mobile +16699006833,,87383551362#,,,,0#,,634502# US (San Jose). Dial by your location, +1 646 876 9923 US (New York), Meeting ID: 873 8355 1362, Password: 634502. Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/krlQYmjUa.
Agenda: parent COVID-19 survey response; COVID-19 school district procedure discussion; Mullan Build Grant update.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Virtual Meeting: Live Stream and On Demand: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Redfern Park Master Plan; Invermere Park Master Plan; Clark Fork Island Preserve; FY21 budget and CIP prioritizations.
***
Police Commission
When: 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 412 Ryman St.
Agenda: hearings on behalf of the Mayor for any citizen who faithfully uses the Missoula Police Department Complaint process and is not satisfied with the handling of the complaint; Commissioners will also hear appeals of discipline when an officer requests their involvement according to statutes of MCA Codes, Title 7.
***
Missoula County Public School's Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/98397652056?pwd=WVNkTm9MVUhUNHpaVXRsVWthMGtHdz09, Meeting ID: 983 9765 2056, Password: 676114. One tap mobile +12532158782,,98397652056#,,,,0#,,676114# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,98397652056#,,,,0#,,676114# US (Houston).
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: for instructions, visit mrfdfire.org.
Agenda: introduction and Oath of Office for new resident firefighters; board selection for negotiating team; Resolution 2020-11 Surplus Sale; Resolution 2020-12 Surplus Equipment; Resolution 2020-13 Bids for a Type 5 Engine Cab Chassis; Capital Improvement Plan FY21; FY21 Preliminary Budget; annexation requests for 12 properties.
***
Urban Transportation District Planning Committee
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Zoom: For more information, go to mountainline.com/meetings.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Zoom: for participation information contact Lori Davidson, 549-4113 Ext. 105 or ldavidson@missoulahousing.org.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Via Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 156 883 798#.
Agenda: elect officers; Invermere Park Master Plan; conveyance of parkland to city of Missoula; Hellgate Lions Park renaming.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Microsoft Teams: +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll), Conference ID: 195 422 041#
Agenda: mining reclamation and stream restoration in the Ninemile; overview of land management efforts on Missoula County conservation parks; subcommittee selection for those not in attendance in June.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.