This Week in Government: MCPS Board of Trustees meets Tuesday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing of the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: NWEA Assessment results; American Academy of Pediatrics; coronavirus food assistance program; COVID-19 isolation/quarantine CDC update; challenge to educational and library materials; trustee nominating process.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual; for participation instructions, contact Barb Kreis, 406-303-3427.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/89137353256?pwd=MkFka3RqVmEyZGtPOUcvVUZHNXMxQT09#success; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256 Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan scenario, analysis, outreach activities and plans for early 2021; overview of upcoming agenda items and potential TPCC discussion topics.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87438506122?pwd=eHV4N2J4UVBYTmdpRlpPQ1BFWkdwdz09; Meeting ID: 874 3850 6122 Passcode: 055151 One tap mobile: +16699006833.
Agenda: presentation on the Long-Range Transportation Plan; review and approval of agreement with MUTD for DDPO Support 7; review and approval of allocation to DMP 2021 budget for salaries and benefits; NRSP&T Plan: review and potential approval of $10,000 for engineering contract.
***
Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: The Board of Trustees will meet in-person; public will only be able to join the meeting to listen and make public comment, by calling the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/96659052452?pwd=ZjZORGMxVVlvcCtweWlZUXNtejVXQT09; Meeting ID: 966 5905 2452; Passcode: 679251. One tap mobile +13462487799,,96659052452#,,,,,,0#,,679251# US (Houston); +16699006833,,96659052452#,,,,,,0#,,679251# US (San Jose). Livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Missoula Housing Authority
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Via Zoom; for participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldadvison@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: virtual; for information on how to join a meeting, visit mountainline.com/meetings.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: Seeley Lake Lions club maintenance and management agreement; FY2020 matching grants.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, Or call in (audio only), +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 929 026 126#.
Agenda: temporary safe outdoor space at 4285 U.S. Highway 93 S.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: the state of Private Land Conservation/Land Trusts in Montana; Missoula Food Policy Advisory Board introduction and approach.
