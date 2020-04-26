This Week in Government: MCPS special board meeting Friday

Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Meeting can be lived streamed at www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.
To submit an e-comment, visit www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts, under the meeting date, click on “Open for Comments”, click the agenda item you want to leave a comment on and click the “Leave Comment” button. Enter your first and last name and email address. Indicate if you want your email address to be published. Type your comment and submit it. Public comments are reviewed and then published under that agenda item. Live meeting public comment phone line: Callers will be placed in a virtual waiting room. Phone 1-253-215-8782, 1-267-831-0333 or 1-877- 853-5257; Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Adopt/deny a resolution of the Missoula City Council to enter into a facility use agreement and lease of the real property located in the City of Missoula at 1427 W. Broadway Street to Missoula County to operate a non-congregate shelter for homeless individuals who are ordered to isolate or quarantine by the Missoula City-County Health Officer.; amend the start time for City Council meetings from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual, http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts
Agenda: review and approve Amendment #4 to the 2016 Long Range Transportation Plan; review and approve Amendment #1 to the FY 2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program; presentation on the Long Range Transportation Plan update project ; request for a letter of support for a 2020 BUILD Grant application to fund completion of the unfunded portions of the Mullan BUILD project.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via conference call: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/893374437; join the conference call: Public Call-In Line: 1- 877-876-9174; Conference ID: MISSOULA.
Agenda: Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 29 – Construction Management Services – West GA; Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 30 – Parking Lot Design; authorization to accept FAA Airport Improvement Grant offer; award of food/beverage concession for the new terminal to Faber Coe & Gregg; approval of contract for food/beverage concession with Faber Coe & Gregg; renewal of audit contract with Anderson ZurMuehlen.
***
Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Virtual meeting held via Google Hangout. Join Hangouts Meet meet.google.com/bgr-zrik-dxv; Meeting ID: meet.google.com/bgr-zrik-dxv; Phone Number: (US)+1 318-389-1907 PIN: 851 134 962#. Live stream: stream.meet.google.com/stream/e68cbaef-e295-4988-be7d-2ff8ff350560
Agenda: available at www.mcpsmt.org.
special board meeting
When: Noon Friday.
Where: live stream at stream.meet.google.com/stream/fc475809-7703-4d08-a597-771675006ee9 or click on the livestream posted on https://www.facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/. To join the meeting to listen and make public comment, call the number listed below and enter the pin listed below. Please mute yourself as soon as you join the meeting. When it is time for public comment, you will be called on based on the last two digits in your telephone number. Phone Number (US)+1 225-681-3368 PIN: 105 824 075#
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.