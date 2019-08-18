{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: 11 a.m. Monday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Civic Television

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

 ***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Commitee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

special meeting/work session

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. w.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: ordinance to amend Title 20 related to Townhome Exemption Development.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: 1235 34th St.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave. 

