Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Agenda: select chair and co-chair; upcoming release of Missoula's Climate Resiliency Plan; Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program Draft Rule revisions.
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: 9772 Waldo Road unzoned to C-C2.
Parking Commission
When: Noon Wednesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room., Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: request for approval of expenditure of 2006 Open Space Bond funds for the Sheehy-Potomac Open Space Bond project; budget amendment for the Mullan Area Joint Master Planning Project; budget amendment for FY20 Animal Control budget; proposed expansion of wrecking yard license at 10131 Garrymore Lane; Emerald Lake Estates phasing plan extension; Stillwaters On The Clark Fork No. 3 phasing plan extension; Hamel Acres Subdivision – Lot 1.
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.