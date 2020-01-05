{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St. 

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Agenda: select chair and co-chair; upcoming release of Missoula's Climate Resiliency Plan; Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program Draft Rule revisions. 

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: 9772 Waldo Road unzoned to C-C2. 

Parking Commission

When: Noon Wednesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room., Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: request for approval of expenditure of 2006 Open Space Bond funds for the Sheehy-Potomac Open Space Bond project; budget amendment for the Mullan Area Joint Master Planning Project; budget amendment for FY20 Animal Control budget; proposed expansion of wrecking yard license at 10131 Garrymore Lane; Emerald Lake Estates phasing plan extension;  Stillwaters On The Clark Fork No. 3 phasing plan extension; Hamel Acres Subdivision – Lot 1.

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

