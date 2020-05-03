This Week in Government: Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday

Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Resolution amending the fiscal year 2020 budget to appropriate expenditures for the BUILD Grant project.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: virtual; ci.msisoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694
Agenda: 2020 Public Works Project List.
***
Missoula City-County Board of Health
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: teleconference. To join by phone d dial 1-800-444-2801; enter the conference code: 1535959; unless you are speaking, mute your phone; hold public comments until the chair calls for comments.
Agenda: weekly COVID-19 briefing.
***
Administration and Finance Committee
When: 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Approve the “Resolution Relating to the Financing of Proposed Sewer System Improvements; Establishing Compliance with Reimbursement Bond Regulations under the Internal Revenue Code.”
***
Public Works Committee
When: 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Resolution of Support for the 2020 BUILD Grant; Water Site Maintenance Agreement with Gecko Fence and Landscape.
***
City of Missoula Land Use and Planning Committee
When: 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190; Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Hellgate Village Subdivision Cash-in-lieu of Parkland.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
public meeting
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsft Teams meeting; phone 1-406-272-4824; Conference ID 801 402 330#.
Agenda: resolution creating Missoula Aquatic Invasive Species District; Pine Drive Road petition; Graves Creek Road petition; Levenson family transfer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.