This Week in Government: Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday

Missoula Parking Commission
When: Noon Monday.
Where: Watch live or on demand at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: FY21 MPC budget; security camera policy.
***
Missoula City/County Flood Policy Advisory Board
When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: NorthWestern Energy Streetlight LED Conversion Project MOA and Streetlight District MOU; approve claims; appointment to the Police Commission, the Business Improvement District Board, Bicycle and Pedestrian Board and Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board; Community Development Block Grant; Amendment No. 3 to Hybrid Poplar Wastewater Reuse Land Application Service Agreement with HEG Montana, LLC.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan update, review of project list and proposed call for projects; presentation of Missoula In Motion annual report and update on Transportation Option activities; update on neighborhood greenways implementation and COVID-19 response.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Virtual Meeting Location: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.
Agenda: Focus group discussion related to the City Subdivision Regulations and TED rules; Long Range Transportation Plan Update.
***
Public Works Committee
When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Virtual Meeting Location: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694
Agenda: Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Maintenance Agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation for the Broadway/Maple Sewer Main Extension Project; Mullan BUILD Grant Project prioritization; Russell Street Chip Seal Project reimbursement with the Montana Department of Transportation.
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Microsoft Teams; to join call 1-406-272-4824, conference ID: 159 840 356#.
Agenda: Mullan Road/Cote Lane pavement preservation; allocation of balance of Matching Grant funds; 2020 vegetagion management; Park Cleanup Project update; COVID-19 related policy updates on County operations and PTOL system.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.