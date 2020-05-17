This Week in Government: Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday

Agenda: NorthWestern Energy Streetlight LED Conversion Project MOA and Streetlight District MOU; approve claims; appointment to the Police Commission, the Business Improvement District Board, Bicycle and Pedestrian Board and Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board; Community Development Block Grant; Amendment No. 3 to Hybrid Poplar Wastewater Reuse Land Application Service Agreement with HEG Montana, LLC.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan update, review of project list and proposed call for projects; presentation of Missoula In Motion annual report and update on Transportation Option activities; update on neighborhood greenways implementation and COVID-19 response.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.