This Week in Government: Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday
This Week in Government: Missoula City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday

Missoula Parking Commission

When: Noon Monday.

Where: Watch live or on demand at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: FY21 MPC budget; security camera policy.

Missoula City/County Flood Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll) Conference ID: 422 836 220#

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where:  Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgLive call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: NorthWestern Energy Streetlight LED Conversion Project MOA and Streetlight District MOU; approve claims; appointment to the Police Commission, the Business Improvement District Board, Bicycle and Pedestrian Board and Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board; Community Development Block Grant; Amendment No. 3 to Hybrid Poplar Wastewater Reuse Land Application Service Agreement with HEG Montana, LLC. 

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan update, review of project list and proposed call for projects; presentation of Missoula In Motion annual report and update on Transportation Option activities; update on neighborhood greenways implementation and COVID-19 response.

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When:  7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where:  Virtual Meeting Location: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: Focus group discussion related to the City Subdivision Regulations and TED rules; Long Range Transportation Plan Update.  

Public Works Committee

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: Virtual Meeting Location: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. Live call in phone numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782 1 (888) 475-4499 (landlines only) Meeting ID: 960 049 3694

Agenda: Sidewalk and Curb Ramp Maintenance Agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation for the Broadway/Maple Sewer Main Extension Project; Mullan BUILD Grant Project prioritization; Russell Street Chip Seal Project reimbursement with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Microsoft Teams; to join call 1-406-272-4824, conference ID: 159 840 356#.

Agenda: Mullan Road/Cote Lane pavement preservation; allocation of balance of Matching Grant funds; 2020 vegetagion management; Park Cleanup Project update; COVID-19 related policy updates on County operations and PTOL system.

