Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: resolution amending fiscal year 2019 budget for Crosby/Cleveland traffic calming circle and KAboom Rose Park Memorial. 

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Public Art Committee

Traffic Signal Box Selection Committee

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: ordinance to amend Title 20 related to Townhome Exemption Development. 

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Wednesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

