Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: resolution amending fiscal year 2019 budget for Crosby/Cleveland traffic calming circle and KAboom Rose Park Memorial.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Public Art Committee
Traffic Signal Box Selection Committee
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: ordinance to amend Title 20 related to Townhome Exemption Development.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Wednesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.