This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3bWRRYn; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515. Password: 389871. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Lower Lincoln Hills trails use complaint; Bluebird Management Plan framework and considerations; Conservation Land Manager's report.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

***

Board of County Commissioners

Administrative Public meeting

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3pQgGxm; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

Agenda: request board approve contract with Salvation Army to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Winter Shelter Rental Assistance program through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $47,250; request board approve contract with Salvation Army to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Emergency Transportation program through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $12,000; request board approve annual Mutual Aid Agreement and Memorandum of Understanding between the Bureau of Land Management Montana State Office and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office; request that board approve lease agreement with Wyckman Properties LLC to secure office space for the Sheriff's Community Supported Release Program and the County Attorney's Calibrate program for $27,000 per year, for five years.; request board approve agreement between Missoula County and AFSCME Juvenile Detention Unit dated July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023; request board approve professional services agreement amendment with Tischler Bise to include a review of potential park impact fees in the impact fee analysis; request board approve a professional service agreement with DJ&A to determine floodplain elevations at 3690 Clark Fork Lane and file LOMA if needed.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom. Meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

Agenda: Rezone – Schilling/Dearborn RM2.7 to RM1-45; Recreational Marijuana Ordinance.

***

Parks and Recreation Board Subcommittee

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton-Edgewater, 100 Madison.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control, 2405 McIntosh Loop.

Agenda: multiple dog permit process and proposed change; new multiple dog permits; board charge; licensing proposal; shelter update.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3aXjscl; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 873 6194 0953. Password: 8063922. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Moon-Randolph Homestead update; Preservation Planning Subcommittee update; building watch.

***

Missoula Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3cYwGam; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539. Password: 848984. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Otis Street Right-Of-Way; building update; Bronze Wall update; GIS update.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3jEcVY0; Meeting ID: 829 5935 2620. Passcode: 435215. One tap mobile +12532158782,,82959352620#,,,,*435215# US (Tacoma). +13462487799,,82959352620#,,,,*435215# US (Houston).

Agenda: review of the Community Involvement Plan; highlights of the Smurfit Stone Quarterly call; responses to the comments on the Final Baseline Ecological Risk Assessment (BERA) for OU2 and OU3.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3mpNdIv; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 344 276 93#.

Agenda: Clinton Elementary School zone/speed limit extension resolution; Riverfront Triangle Phase 1—310 permit; C&H Subdivision Condition Amendment; West Pointe Phasing Plan extension, modification and plat adjustment.

