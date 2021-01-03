This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/86329918515?pwd=RzhOblIyRUppbGVVNEV4c1FWUW5Wdz09#success. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515 Password: 389871, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: North Hills site visit; Mt. Dean Stone Recreation and Special Resource Management Plan; Conservation Lands Manager update.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Attend by computer: https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/82325750594?pwd=U0N4ODgrZHltcU91MmtoTlZWRmlEQT09. Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594#. Passcode: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: Crisis Intervention Team program update; Mobile Support Team update.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/83051186663?pwd=TnBNOUhSL0c2NlA4R0gxNFc3eG5ndz09#success; attend by phone, cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 830 5118 6663; Password: 354751, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: dissolution of Standing Committees; Public Works Project list.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide and full agenda: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or by phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257; Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
Agenda: Hearing: O'Keefe Ranch Rural Zoning District.
***
Missoula Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/88936311539?pwd=RFBEMnBnazdIU2tYNS9Ma0drYWkwZz09#success. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539 Password: 848984, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: budget update; strategic plan.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 839 476 542#.
Agenda: Thorpe family transfer; Schmidt Road-Milwaukee Trial to Mullan Road connector public trail easement open space acquisition project; resolution outlining the need for safety while operating all-terrain vehicles; Sxwtpqyen Neighborhoods Master Plan and Form Based Code.