 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday
This Week in Government

This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgBy phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.

Agenda: Long Range Transportation Plan growth scenarios; affordable housing presentation

***

Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824, 257891231# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 257 891 231#.

Agenda: industrial source permitting and inspection. 

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82717201367?pwd=WjBlT3JDS241aFVUZWhPV2xaZC90dz09; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 827 1720 1367 Password: 388227, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan scenario analysis, outreach activities, and plans for early 2021; overview of upcoming agenda items and potential TTAC discussion topics.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff
Local News

Western MT Mental Health lays off 24 staff

Staff are with Comprehensive School and Community Treatment. "Reducing many schools to a single mental health team during a holiday is going to have unforgivable repercussions," said one laid-off provider.

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News