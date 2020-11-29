This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.