This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
Agenda: Long Range Transportation Plan growth scenarios; affordable housing presentation
***
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824, 257891231# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 257 891 231#.
Agenda: industrial source permitting and inspection.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82717201367?pwd=WjBlT3JDS241aFVUZWhPV2xaZC90dz09; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 827 1720 1367 Password: 388227, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review of Long Range Transportation Plan scenario analysis, outreach activities, and plans for early 2021; overview of upcoming agenda items and potential TTAC discussion topics.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.