This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Missoula County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams bit.ly/3wEGiip; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824. Phone Conference ID: 833 599 014#.

Agenda: representatives with a local developer and engineering firm will present a proposal that could facilitate housing and mixed-use development where the County-owned Larchmont Golf Course currently sits.

***

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2M78M1o; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160. Password: 027222. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise; TDS Metrocom Cable Franchise.

***

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3n1Iygc; Video Conference ID: 111 430 686 6. Or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824,,51889085# United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 518 890 85#.

Agenda: report on conversation with Caroline Lauer, County Climate Resiliency Coordinator; presentation on Rapid Community Assessment survey results; membership update, vacant seat; County zoning review committee; discussion around future FPAB workplan.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

***

Board of County Commissioners

Administrative public meeting

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3De7Ey2; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.

Agenda: request board assign to the City of Missoula a public roadway and utility easement; lease offered by Cappy 123, LLC to Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) for lease of the space at 3665 W. Broadway, during the pandemic as a location for a COVID-19 vaccination site and as a testing site.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own2l5; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256. Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: review and approval of Amendment 1 to the Long Range Transportation Plan; review and approval of revised MPO Self-Certification Process; review and approval of Amendment 1 to the FY 2022–2026 Transportation Improvement Program.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Zoom Webinar meeting links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424. Password: 999636. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. No live TV broadcast.

Agenda: request to revoke the Canyon Gate/Ole’s planned variation; consideration of the West Broadway Gateway Master Plan as an amendment to the Downtown Missoula Master Plan and as an amendment to the City Growth Policy.

***

Police Commission

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-8535257. Webinar ID: 885 3797 0322. Password: 383714. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: For participation information contact Lori Davidson at ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105.

***

Missoula County Board of Adjustment

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3C45gZm; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 427 662 811#.

Agenda: Miller Creek lots zoning variance request to minimum lot width requirement in the CA-3 District; special exception and variance requests for Deer Creek Storage Unit Facility at 1000 Deer Creek Road.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3h2hs5r; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 878 9453 1602. Password: 416092. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: resolution of support for the Missoula Community Green House Gas Emission Inventory.

***

Missoula Neighborhoods Community Forum

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3D4chL7; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 871 0273 5683. Password: 152166. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: West Broadway Plan; Improvement Grant.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams; bit.ly/3Fa18cj; via phone 1 406 272-4824. Conference ID: 695 737 355#.

Agenda: Housing and Open Lands panel discussion; Bond Innovations Workplan; staff, subcommittee and member updates.

