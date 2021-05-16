 Skip to main content
This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday
This Week in Government: Missoula Consolidated Planning Board meets Tuesday

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2M78M1o; Attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282. (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 813 1027 4160. Password: 027222, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: review current programming schedule that has been recorded; identify events for MCAT to record/televise.

***

Missoula City/County Food Policy Advisory Board

When: 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3fejdKT. +1 406-272-4824 Conference ID: 166 597 036#

Agenda: Climate Ready Ag Implementation Team presentation.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own215; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256. Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: presentation and overview of the draft Long Range Transportation Plan; special presentation from the Missoula-Ravalli TMA; review and recommend TPCC support of City and County grant applications.

***

Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282. (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.

Agenda: Business Improvement District (BID) officer update; Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) update; Mobile Support Team update.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Boone Karlberg, 201 W. Main St. and via Zoom, bit.ly/3smVzjR; Meeting ID: 842 6430 3687. Passcode: 399289. One tap mobile: +12532158782.

Agenda: updates and discussion on West Broadway Corridor Plan; feedback on BID annual meeting; mission work.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3vfFhvY; attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499. or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 869 2489 9859. Password: 574069, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand) or YouTube.

Agenda: budget; Traffic Signal Boxes update; Dash Sculpture; PAC Live!;  Mountain Line mural; annual planning meeting; Rattlesnake neighborhood sound wall; Public Art Guide; staffing.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2R3nmZC; Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Pontiac Commercial Subdivision.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: For participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113. 

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3blLmPi; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 958 836 573#.

Agenda: Missoula Urban Area Zoning update, presentation, Q/A, work session; Bond innovations work plan update, presentation and discussion; Good Neighbor Handbook discussion.

