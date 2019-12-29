{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: Gifted Wings lease amendment; Air Traffic Control tower blind replacement; MCAA Resolution No. 2020-02, adopting MCAA Employee Policy Manual; Martel Amendment No. 14, new terminal vertical construction GMP; Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 27, construction management for vertical construction package.  

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1220 Burlington.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0