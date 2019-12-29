Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: Gifted Wings lease amendment; Air Traffic Control tower blind replacement; MCAA Resolution No. 2020-02, adopting MCAA Employee Policy Manual; Martel Amendment No. 14, new terminal vertical construction GMP; Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 27, construction management for vertical construction package.
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1220 Burlington.
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.