This Week in Government: Missoula Rural Fire District Board meets Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/86329918515?pwd=RzhOblIyRUppbGVVNEV4c1FWUW5Wdz09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515 Password: 389871, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: elections for chair and co-chair; update from CLAC members on site visits to Mt. Jumbo; update from Conservation Lands Staff on 2020 Mt. Jumbo winter wildlife closure; general discussion about management priorities, challenges and opportunities on Mt. Jumbo; update from the Grant Creek residents on cooperative efforts to address problems adjacent to the "Bluebird Property."

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.