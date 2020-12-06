This Week in Government: Missoula Rural Fire District Board meets Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/86329918515?pwd=RzhOblIyRUppbGVVNEV4c1FWUW5Wdz09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 863 2991 8515 Password: 389871, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: elections for chair and co-chair; update from CLAC members on site visits to Mt. Jumbo; update from Conservation Lands Staff on 2020 Mt. Jumbo winter wildlife closure; general discussion about management priorities, challenges and opportunities on Mt. Jumbo; update from the Grant Creek residents on cooperative efforts to address problems adjacent to the "Bluebird Property."
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Agenda: ordinance regarding sewer development fees; ordinance establishing Title 21, Chapter 1, Missoula Municipal Code to implement a traditional neighborhood development form based code for the area generally located north of Mullan Road, west of North Reserve Street south of West Broadway and east of the Missoula International Airport; resolution granting approval of the City of Missoula Amended Action Plan for Program Year 2020 and approving and authorizing the Mayor to sign an agreement with The Poverello Center for the provision of Emergency Winter Shelter services funded by the Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/82184613756?pwd=V3lnS3VBK05GNFMvc1RlY2FuRCsxQT09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257 Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756 Password: 472792, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Energy Services, Investment Grade Energy Audit presentation.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/84807475849?pwd=czlNd3pDa0lONTlscG5UUWN2d2lCZz09#success; attend by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 848 0747 5849 Password: 377226, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: approve Master Fee Schedule 2021; director/department update; Day in the Life; introduction of Spencer McCorkel, Recreation Facilities Manager; Park Board Subcommittee report.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, call 406-549-6172 for login information.
Agenda: first quarter FY21 budget vs. actual; updated drug and alcohol policy; MRFD Board of Oath candidacy.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: 2901 Brooks St., Scheel's comprehensive sign package reviews.
***
Missoula City-County Board of Health
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only), +1 406-272-4824,,175577125# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 175 577 125#.
Agenda: review and potential approval of job description and recruitment process and plan for Health Director/Health Officer position.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 124 222 540#.
Agenda: Review of new information: McCauley Meadows Subdivision; budget amendments; resolution designating fragrant water lily as a noxious weed; Triple C Ranch Phasing Plan Extension; Shannon Levenson Boundary Line relocation exemption; Lydia Munch Aggregation exemption and family transfer.
***
Open Space Advisory Subcommittee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Zoom,
https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/83387695311?pwd=bngyMXhyYlB6dWdudDZPdmQwaUJwUT09#success; by phone: Cell phone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 896 9091 6875 Password: 027222 Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: review of proposed updated Open Space project evaluation process.
