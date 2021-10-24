This Week in Government: MRFD Board of Trustees meets Monday

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
special session
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: notice of intent to sell real property located at 9840 Highway 10 East, Bonner; public auctioneer agreement.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Board of County Commissioners Administrative
public meeting
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ptqGMQ; or call in (audio only) +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 214 288 766#.
Agenda: request board approve Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant agreement extensions for Wye to Marshall CWMA; request board authorize professional services agreement with One Acre Films to produce educational videos about Missoula County elections; request board approve contract with Poverello Center to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $23,850 and to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Poverello's shelter operations through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $24,375.
***
Missoula County Airport Authority Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253; United States: +1 (646) 749-3112; Access Code: 362-010-253.
Agenda: telecommunications provider for new terminal; Airport Car Condos LLC lease extension; Memorandum of Agreement between City of Missoula and MCAA–Hellgate Irrigation Ditch shares replacement well; Charles and Nancy Deschamps buy sell and closing documents; Martel Construction contract Amendment No. 21-temporary rental car facility; Morrison Maierle Task Order No. 41–temporary rental car facility construction management.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Via Zoom, bit.ly/3b1Xa8Q; Passcode: 545416. Or One tap mobile: US: +12532158782,,81970620219#,,,,*545416# or +13462487799,,81970620219#,,,,*545416#; Or telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099. Webinar ID: 819 7062 0219. Passcode: 545416. Livestream posted on facebook.com/missoulacountypublicschools/.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
***
Mayor's Downtown Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3w1K5Vb; attend by phone: US: +1 213 338 8477 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 267 831 0333 or 833 548 0276 (Landlines) or 833 548 0282 (Landlines) or 877 853 5257 (Landlines) or 888 475 4499 (Landlines). Webinar ID: 823 2575 0594. Password: 376262. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment.
Agenda: Emergency Winter Shelter; Mobile Support Team.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom.