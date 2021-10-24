This Week in Government: MRFD Board of Trustees meets Monday

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

Agenda: request board approve Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant agreement extensions for Wye to Marshall CWMA; request board authorize professional services agreement with One Acre Films to produce educational videos about Missoula County elections; request board approve contract with Poverello Center to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $23,850 and to provide support from the Community Assistance Fund for the Poverello's shelter operations through June 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $24,375.