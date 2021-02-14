This Week in Government: MT Board of Horse Racing meets Monday

Montana Board of Horse Racing
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
Were: via Zoom, bit.ly/MTHorseRacing; Meeting ID: 830 4073 0560; Passcode: 927236. One tap mobile +12532158782,,83040730560#,,,,*927236# US (Tacoma); +13462487799,,83040730560#,,,,*927236# US (Houston).
Agenda: HB214 - revised distribution of ADW percentages to Montana owner and breeder bonuses; SB189 - historical horse racing legislation; LC 2291 - sports wagering with up to $600,000 set aside for support of live horse racing.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2Own2l5. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256 Password: 752176, press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Presentation and review on final DRAFT Hwy 200 Corridor Plan and adoption process; presentation on draft Long Range Transportation Plan recommended scenario, funding outlook and initial programmatic recommendations.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
Agenda: Hearing on Denbleyker Lot 2 Rural Special Zoning District and Minor subdivision amendment.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; for participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/CemeteryZoom. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 889 3631 1539 Password: 848984, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: approve Cemetery Strategic Plan; approve updated ordinance.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3afHZZV; or call in (audio only) - +1 406-272-4824,,132065824# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 132 065 824#.
Agenda: mask mandate discussion regarding increasing group sizes for events, removing capacity limits and some restrictions.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/ParkandTrails; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: Policy reviews – Parks Stewardship Award and matching grants; Trails Bond – equipment purchase discussion.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/OpenLands; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: OLC annual workplan discussion.
***
Impact Fee Advisory Committee
When: 3 p.m. Friday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.lyZoomImpactFee. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 836 2406 7586 Password: 447833, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Special Mullan area Transportation Fee District; Fire Department - Storage Facility at Station No. 3 update; funding requests for Fire Department side-by-side; Parks & Recreation Red Fern Park project, Playfair Park and Northside Annex project; Public Works George Elmer/Cattle Drive intersection project, Eaton Street project, Turner /Worden project.