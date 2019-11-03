{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road, Suite 106.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

Subcommittee

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Parks operations, 100 Hickory.

Agenda: application review.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Inc., 1220 Burlington.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

