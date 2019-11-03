Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road, Suite 106.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
Subcommittee
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Parks operations, 100 Hickory.
Agenda: application review.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Inc., 1220 Burlington.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.