Missoula County Courthouse
Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Greenough Park Shelter, 1001 Monroe St.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee

joint meeting

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Seeley Swan High School small gym/auditorium., 456 Airport Road, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: available at mcspmt.org

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: voted mills spending proposal.

***

Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.

Agenda: Humane Society of Western Montana presents the free Petworks Wellness Clinic; report on the All County Community Councils' meeting; Dave Strohmaier introduces County Commissioner meetings held periodically within a community; update on East Missoula/Highway 200 Corridor project.

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School library ,4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Room B14, 199 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Bonner Repository Project status.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Parking Commission

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

West Valley Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: Frenchtown Fire; Frenchtown Community Coalition; Frenchtown School District; Senior Citizen luncheon; Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory Group; "Welcome to Frenchtown" sign project; speed limit on Frontage Road. 

