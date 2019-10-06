Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Greenough Park Shelter, 1001 Monroe St.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
joint meeting
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Seeley Swan High School small gym/auditorium., 456 Airport Road, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: available at mcspmt.org.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: voted mills spending proposal.
***
Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City County Health Department Room 210, 301 W. Alder St.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.
Agenda: Humane Society of Western Montana presents the free Petworks Wellness Clinic; report on the All County Community Councils' meeting; Dave Strohmaier introduces County Commissioner meetings held periodically within a community; update on East Missoula/Highway 200 Corridor project.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School library ,4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard
When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Room B14, 199 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Bonner Repository Project status.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Parking Commission
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
West Valley Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: Frenchtown Fire; Frenchtown Community Coalition; Frenchtown School District; Senior Citizen luncheon; Frenchtown Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory Group; "Welcome to Frenchtown" sign project; speed limit on Frontage Road.