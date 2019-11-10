{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: proposed RV park; update on Chamber activities; happenings at the Forest Service. 

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom.

Agenda: Smarter Balance discussion and analysis; One Class At a Time award recognition; YMCA summer camp discussion; Missoula Chamber of Commerce update.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg  Lane.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcspmt.org

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.

Agenda: designs presented for logo and business cards; update on the Petworks Wellness Clinic; discussion of letter to County Commissioners about feral cats in East Missoula; update on firetruck signs for Peacock Street/Highway 200 intersection and "No Overnight Parking" signs on Michigan Avenue/Somers Street; update on zoning issues.

*** 

Target Range Sewer & Water Board of Directors

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range Elementary School library, 4095 South Ave. W. 

***

Montana Department of Transportation

Higgins Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation Project

open house

When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Residence Inn Downtown (The Merc).

Agenda: See mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Hanson family transfer.

***

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

West Valley Community Council

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: discussion on the County Commissioners creating a camping free zone or an ordinance to dissuade the increase in transient camping in the county; establishing a quiet zone for the railroad crossings at Beckwith, Ducharme and Mullan Road; Ninemile Ranger District update and overview of projects completed and scheduled; presentations on Sunset West Water System (Fred Lane), Missoula County New Permit Portal, new 'Fast Facts' button on the Missoula County GIS.

