Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: proposed RV park; update on Chamber activities; happenings at the Forest Service.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom.
Agenda: Smarter Balance discussion and analysis; One Class At a Time award recognition; YMCA summer camp discussion; Missoula Chamber of Commerce update.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcspmt.org.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Meeting Room.
Agenda: designs presented for logo and business cards; update on the Petworks Wellness Clinic; discussion of letter to County Commissioners about feral cats in East Missoula; update on firetruck signs for Peacock Street/Highway 200 intersection and "No Overnight Parking" signs on Michigan Avenue/Somers Street; update on zoning issues.
***
You have free articles remaining.
Target Range Sewer & Water Board of Directors
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range Elementary School library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Montana Department of Transportation
Higgins Avenue Bridge Rehabilitation Project
open house
When: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Residence Inn Downtown (The Merc).
Agenda: See mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/higginsbridge/.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Hanson family transfer.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
West Valley Community Council
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: discussion on the County Commissioners creating a camping free zone or an ordinance to dissuade the increase in transient camping in the county; establishing a quiet zone for the railroad crossings at Beckwith, Ducharme and Mullan Road; Ninemile Ranger District update and overview of projects completed and scheduled; presentations on Sunset West Water System (Fred Lane), Missoula County New Permit Portal, new 'Fast Facts' button on the Missoula County GIS.