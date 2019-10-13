{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: new proposed rules for wood stoves; possibility for a Business Improvement District.

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Smarter Balance discussion and analysis; Captain John Mullan Neighborhood Council forum update; Edulog parent portal update; new veterans' clinic update; delivering local assistance grant update; Missoula Chamber of Commerce update; Middle School Greenspace Preservation and Restoration program update. 

Downtown Business Improvement District

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Agenda: 2019 Housing Report. 

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Urban Growth Commission

When: 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 127 E. Main St.

Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire Department proposed station location within Big sky Park; Trail Program strategy, project recommendations; Parks, Trails and Open Lands 2019/20 Program Assessment. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0