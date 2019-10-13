Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: new proposed rules for wood stoves; possibility for a Business Improvement District.
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Smarter Balance discussion and analysis; Captain John Mullan Neighborhood Council forum update; Edulog parent portal update; new veterans' clinic update; delivering local assistance grant update; Missoula Chamber of Commerce update; Middle School Greenspace Preservation and Restoration program update.
Downtown Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
You have free articles remaining.
Agenda: 2019 Housing Report.
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Urban Growth Commission
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula Redevelopment Agency Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Hal Fraser Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 127 E. Main St.
Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire Department proposed station location within Big sky Park; Trail Program strategy, project recommendations; Parks, Trails and Open Lands 2019/20 Program Assessment.