This Week in Government: Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group meets Thursday
This Week in Government: Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group meets Thursday

Lower Rattlesnake Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 5 p.m. Monday.

Where: Greenough Park Pavilion.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: ZOOM page listing the City’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk office, 552-6078 to register and receive instruction to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Members of the public can view the meeting and documents relied on during the meeting by joining the meeting at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/362010253You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3112, Access Code: 362-010-253. Staff members will be present in the Conference room and a limited number of public attendants will be permitted with facial coverings and social distancing rules in place.

Agenda: Transfer Reserves from STIP account to First Security Bank; Airport Capital Improvement Plan update; Morrison-Maierle Task Order 33 – Pavement Condition Index Survey.

***

Captain John Mullan Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, dial by your location, +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma); +1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles); +1 267 831 0333 US (Philadelphia); Meeting ID: 894 5290 3789. Find your local number: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/kcaoOA30YQ.

Agenda: Remington Flats and Heron’s Landing discussion; George Elmer/Cattle Drive roundabout discussion; Mullan Area Master Plan and the Mullan BUILD transportation prioritization discussion; renovation of the old Perkin's and the Mullan Crossing Annexation & Rezone discussion; Community Forum report; Office of Neighborhoods report.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Virtual meeting at YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCall in numbers: 1 (253) 215-8782; 1 (213) 338-8477; 1 (877) 853-5257; 1 (888) 475-4499. Meeting ID: 960 049 3694.

Agenda: Mullan Area Neighborhoods Master Plan and Code (city and county)

***

Missoula Development Authority/MDA Technology District/Bonner Mill Industrial District/Bonner West Log Yard

When: 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824; Conference ID 388 520 153#.

Agenda: sales agreement between Missoula County and Shadowcast Partners, LLC; status of Bonner Repository removal.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81686472403?pwd=ZFZzSm55SHRqVHl5d0EzckNXK1YzUT09Meeting ID: 816 8647 2403; Passcode: 531159.

Agenda: update on fish data report; update on the Open Cut request; update the timeline of the documents and public review times, along with a reminder for the groundwater conceptual site model presentation on Oct. 13; update on the plastic recycling proposal.

