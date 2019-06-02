{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday. 

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Public Art Committee

Traffic Signal Box artist information meeting

When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards

When: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Agenda: approve preliminary fiscal year 2020 county budget for Health, Animal Control, Junk Vehicle and Substance Abuse Prevention funds; approve preliminary fiscal year 2020 county budget for the Water Quality District and Milltown Redevelopment Historic Preservation Trust Funds. 

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, courthouse Annex.

Agenda: Resolution relating to the alternative project delivery contract for the Elections Building; Resolution to adopt the Missoula Area Land Use Element; MVP Holdings, LLC Rezoning Request Lauren Miller, Planner, Community and Planning Services; subdivision regulations amendments to road standards and the Fire Hazard Assessment.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: site update; toxicology measurements of pollutants; fish study sampling and testing update; HHRA preliminary conclusions.  

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0