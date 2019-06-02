Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Public Art Committee
Traffic Signal Box artist information meeting
When: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula City-County Health, Water Quality District and Air Pollution Control Boards
When: 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Agenda: approve preliminary fiscal year 2020 county budget for Health, Animal Control, Junk Vehicle and Substance Abuse Prevention funds; approve preliminary fiscal year 2020 county budget for the Water Quality District and Milltown Redevelopment Historic Preservation Trust Funds.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, courthouse Annex.
Agenda: Resolution relating to the alternative project delivery contract for the Elections Building; Resolution to adopt the Missoula Area Land Use Element; MVP Holdings, LLC Rezoning Request Lauren Miller, Planner, Community and Planning Services; subdivision regulations amendments to road standards and the Fire Hazard Assessment.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: site update; toxicology measurements of pollutants; fish study sampling and testing update; HHRA preliminary conclusions.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.