This Week in Government: South Avenue reconstruction project open house Tuesday

This Week in Government: South Avenue reconstruction project open house Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 w. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Public Art Committee

Collegiate public art launch

When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

City of Missoula and WGM Group

open house

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Community Medical Center, Gallagher board Room.

Agenda: proposal to reconstruct South Avenue from 36th Avenue to Reserve St.

*** 

Air Quality Advisory Council

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula City-County Health Department Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

Agenda: membership interview and recommendation regarding appointment to the council; Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program Draft rule revisions.

***

Animal Control Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.

***

Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Lewis and Clark Village Community Room, 3000 S. Higgins Ave. 

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1330 Burlington.

***

Farviews/Pattee Canyon Neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Lewis and Clark Village Community Room, 3000 S. Higgins Ave. 

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: Tyler Gernant, Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer, discusses the Smurfit-Stone taxes and foreclosure process. 

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Homicide charge dismissed against Missoula man
Local News

Homicide charge dismissed against Missoula man

Missoula prosecutors on Wednesday dismissed a murder charge filed over 10 years ago against Robert James "Dave" Wilkes, whose conviction was overturned in 2018 after "overwhelming" evidence submitted on his behalf by the Montana Innocence Project.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News