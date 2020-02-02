This Week in Government: South Avenue reconstruction project open house Tuesday

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 w. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Public Art Committee
Collegiate public art launch
When: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
City of Missoula and WGM Group
open house
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Community Medical Center, Gallagher board Room.
Agenda: proposal to reconstruct South Avenue from 36th Avenue to Reserve St.
***
Air Quality Advisory Council
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula City-County Health Department Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
Agenda: membership interview and recommendation regarding appointment to the council; Missoula City-County Air Pollution Control Program Draft rule revisions.
***
Animal Control Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Animal Control Shelter, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
***
Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council Leadership Team
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Lewis and Clark Village Community Room, 3000 S. Higgins Ave.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services, 1330 Burlington.
***
Farviews/Pattee Canyon Neighborhood Council Leadership Team
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Lewis and Clark Village Community Room, 3000 S. Higgins Ave.
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: Tyler Gernant, Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer, discusses the Smurfit-Stone taxes and foreclosure process.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.