Target Range School

exempt employee negotiations meeting

When: 9 a.m. Monday.

Where: School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Were: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine st.

Agenda: Adaptive Reuse Overlay District amendment to Missoula City Zoning Ordinance Title 20; proposed annexation policy; review and authorize the Planning Board chair to sign a memorandum of agreement for Missoula Metropolitan Transportation Planning Process.  

