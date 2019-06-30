Target Range School
exempt employee negotiations meeting
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
Where: School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Were: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine st.
Agenda: Adaptive Reuse Overlay District amendment to Missoula City Zoning Ordinance Title 20; proposed annexation policy; review and authorize the Planning Board chair to sign a memorandum of agreement for Missoula Metropolitan Transportation Planning Process.