Public Art Committee
Missoula Together Strategic meeting
When: 9 a.m. Monday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Airport Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: FAA Grant offer; lease with Golf Hangar B, LLC; Rocky Mountain ATM lease addendum. Terminal design and branding open house follows meeting at 2:30 p.m.
***
Target Range School
special meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: School library, 4095 South Ave.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Cemetery Office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Part One Zoning District 39 variance request; Missoula Water Quality District fee assessment; O'Keefe View Estates subdivision.
***
Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.
Agenda: incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application, possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on site's foreclosure; develop communication tools, website; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notes, encourage others to join in, update Facebook page.
***
Historic Preservation Commission
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.