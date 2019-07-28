{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Public Art Committee

Missoula Together Strategic meeting

When: 9 a.m. Monday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Airport Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: FAA Grant offer; lease with Golf Hangar B, LLC; Rocky Mountain ATM lease addendum. Terminal design and branding open house follows meeting at 2:30 p.m. 

***

Target Range School

special meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: School library, 4095 South Ave.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Cemetery Office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Emergency Services Training Center, 1220 Burlington.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Part One Zoning District 39 variance request; Missoula Water Quality District fee assessment; O'Keefe View Estates subdivision.

***

Smurfit-Stone Mill Site Community Advisory Group

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Frenchtown Fire Hall, 16875 Marion St.

Agenda: incorporation update; Technical Assistance Grant application, possible EPA Redevelopment Grant; update on site's foreclosure; develop communication tools, website; review EPA work plans and schedules for future public comments; forward public notes, encourage others to join in, update Facebook page. 

***

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0