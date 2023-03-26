City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

Agenda: approve and amend loan agreement between Missoula County and an El Mar RSID resident for water line repairs; approve chair sign via Docusign an agreement with MRL in the amount of $9,900 for installation of concrete crossing surface at the Houle Creek Road at-grade railroad crossing west of Frenchtown.

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Johnson Bell Board Room, new airport terminal

Agenda: Approval of claims for payment, financial report, director's report, legal report, committee updates, memo of understanding with Missoula Economic Partnership, award of cybersecurity bid and ag lease and approval of contract.

Missoula County Public Schools

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: 909 South Ave. W., MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom

Agenda: Trustee election update, approve the first reading of new board policy 7535, Counselor Leadership Team presentation, legislative update, superintendent contract and terms

Missoula Development Authority

When: Wednesday, 3:15-5 p.m.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Room 151 at 200 W. Broadway

Agenda: Project updates on development park, wye, west riverside community engagement, Missoula county land inventory, legislative update, financial report and board term update.

Riverfront Neighborhood Council

When: Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Missoula International School, 808 S. 3rd St. W.

Agenda: Opportunity Resources Development project, neighborhood engagement, community, City Council, ward 3, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.