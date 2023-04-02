City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

Agenda: approve and amend loan agreement between Missoula County and an El Mar RSID resident for water line repairs; approve chair sign via Docusign an agreement with MRL in the amount of $9,900 for installation of concrete crossing surface at the Houle Creek Road at-grade railroad crossing west of Frenchtown.

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: Tuesday, 6-10 p.m.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, first floor of the Missoula County Courthouse at 200 W. Broadway.

Additional information: To participate virtually, call 406-258-4657.

Partnership Health Center Executive Finance Committee

When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon.

Where: 401 Railroad St. West, Missoula

Lewis and Clark Neighborhood Council Leadership Team Meeting

When: Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual, for participation link, visit bit.ly/3lV9MYb.

Agenda: School elections, remaining funds, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.

Historic Preservation Commission

When: Wednesday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: For participation information, visit bit.ly/3lV9MYb.

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

Agenda: Emerald Lake Estates, Rhodes family transfer, Hollinger family transfer and Smith family transfer

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon.

Where: For participation information, visit bit.ly/3lV9MYb.

Grant Creek Neighborhood Council Leadership Team Meeting

When: Tuesday, 4-5 p.m.

Agenda: School elections, cleanup, Grant Creek developments, plan for general meeting, announcements and public comment on non-agenda items.