Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Administrative personnel hiring/restructure; Certified staff hiring; leave of absence; certified staff resignation; classified staff resignations; classified staff hiring; track coaches hiring; adopt resolution of intent to impose change in levies; updated substitute list.
City Council
When: Monday, 6-9 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine.
Bicycle and Pedestrian Board
When: 6:15 p.m. Monday.
Where: 410 Ryman St. or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3Jw92BN.
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: For participation information, call 406-214-5131.
Board of County Commissioners Administrative
public meeting
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.
Agenda: approve and amend loan agreement between Missoula County and an El Mar RSID resident for water line repairs; approve chair sign via Docusign an agreement with MRL in the amount of $9,900 for installation of concrete crossing surface at the Houle Creek Road at-grade railroad crossing west of Frenchtown.
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters Conference Room, 600 Cregg Lane and virtual.
Agenda: ropes course inspection; outdoor rec equipment; ecosystem update; Open Space and trail update; budget prioritization and planning; directors report.
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: discussion and decision on adoption of procurement policy.
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Administration Building A Boardroom.
Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Health Department, 301 W. Alder or via Microsoft Teams.
Agenda: Non stationarity and drought; County MS4; Build Area hydrology and concerns.
Target Range Sewer & Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: 1705 S. Reserve St.
East Missoula Community Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: East Missula Fire Hall, 314 Montana Ave. and via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/81325414926. Meeting ID: 813 2541 4926.
Agenda: update on Highway 200 project' presentation on the EPA Brownfields Assessment Program.
Missoula Housing Authority
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: 1235 34th St. or virtual (call 406-549-4113).
Conservation Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters Conference Room, 600 Cregg Lane or virtual.
Agenda: Forest Ecosystem Resource Management Plan public scoping survey; Resource Management planning-Recreatiaon/Trails overview; managers update.
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine or virtual.
Agenda: review and discuss draft revised bylaws; legislative session update; presentation on geothermal heat pumps.
Missoula County Parks and Trails Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 127 E. Main or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/421E5wF, Meeting ID: 231 522 830 736, Passcode: zcAp4u.
Agenda: Park Steward Award nomination; motorized access requests in county parks; Marshall Mountain update.