Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Administrative personnel hiring/restructure; Certified staff hiring; leave of absence; certified staff resignation; classified staff resignations; classified staff hiring; track coaches hiring; adopt resolution of intent to impose change in levies; updated substitute list.

City Council

When: Monday, 6-9 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers at 140 W. Pine.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Board

When: 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Where: 410 Ryman St. or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3Jw92BN.

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: For participation information, call 406-214-5131.

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

public meeting

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

Agenda: approve and amend loan agreement between Missoula County and an El Mar RSID resident for water line repairs; approve chair sign via Docusign an agreement with MRL in the amount of $9,900 for installation of concrete crossing surface at the Houle Creek Road at-grade railroad crossing west of Frenchtown.

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters Conference Room, 600 Cregg Lane and virtual.

Agenda: ropes course inspection; outdoor rec equipment; ecosystem update; Open Space and trail update; budget prioritization and planning; directors report.

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: discussion and decision on adoption of procurement policy.

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Administration Building A Boardroom.

Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Health Department, 301 W. Alder or via Microsoft Teams.

Agenda: Non stationarity and drought; County MS4; Build Area hydrology and concerns.

Target Range Sewer & Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: 1705 S. Reserve St.

East Missoula Community Council

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: East Missula Fire Hall, 314 Montana Ave. and via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/81325414926. Meeting ID: 813 2541 4926.

Agenda: update on Highway 200 project' presentation on the EPA Brownfields Assessment Program.

Missoula Housing Authority

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: 1235 34th St. or virtual (call 406-549-4113).

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters Conference Room, 600 Cregg Lane or virtual.

Agenda: Forest Ecosystem Resource Management Plan public scoping survey; Resource Management planning-Recreatiaon/Trails overview; managers update.

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine or virtual.

Agenda: review and discuss draft revised bylaws; legislative session update; presentation on geothermal heat pumps.

Missoula County Parks and Trails Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 127 E. Main or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/421E5wF, Meeting ID: 231 522 830 736, Passcode: zcAp4u.

Agenda: Park Steward Award nomination; motorized access requests in county parks; Marshall Mountain update.