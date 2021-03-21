This Week in Government:

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: Noon Monday.
Where: broadcast through video-conferencing.
Agenda: general fund mil levy election discussion.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
***
Missoula Public Library Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3f0MHNU. Meeting ID: 913 2553 8774. Passcode: 150849.
Agenda: building project update.
***
City Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/2QnBUTO. Attend by phone: cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257. Webinar ID: 819 9103 7171. Password: 610014, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: public forum for the DeSmet Public School regarding the replacement of an existing manual reader board ground sign with an electronic dynamic display sign at 6355 Padre Lane, otherwise known as DeSmet Public School.
***
Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization
virtual open house
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Where: virtual; register at missoulampo.com/lrtp-participate.
Agenda: Missoula’s Long Range Transportation Plan.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3qWQw9i. Or call in (audio only) 406-272-4824 United States, Billings. Phone Conference ID: 708 917 813#.
Agenda: Cryptocurrency Mining permanent zoning; Petroff Minor Subdivision; Running W Ranch phasing plan modification and extension.