City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: bit.ly/3JVyNJ9; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: bit.ly/3JTikoU. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.

Board of Education-Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: Monday, 6 p.m.

Where: 2385 Flynn Ln., Missoula

Agenda: Review of budget reports, review of warrants, review of student activity account, superintendent's report, committee updates and public comment on non-agenda items.

Board of County Commissioners Administrative

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Where: in person at Conference 206, Missoula County Administration Building, 199 W. Pine or via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3ZBAXpN, Meeting ID: 226 850 126 445, Passcode: xdZ6ux.

Missoula Rural Fires District Board of Trustees

When: Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Where: Station 1 at 2521 South Ave. W., Missoula

Agenda: Discussion and decision on adoption of Mission Statement and Values Policy

Missoula Public Schools Board of Trustees

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Administration Building A, Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W., Missoula

Agenda: Authorize resolution 2023-9E and 2023-9S, levy communications plan update, approve the first reading of new board policy 7535, approve personnel report, Montana School Board Association legislative update and superintendent's contract and terms.

Target Range Sewer and Water District

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Where: 1705 S. Reserve St., Missoula

Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board

When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.

Where: Virtual, bit.ly/3KleC9f, meeting ID 253 240 373 152, passcode SPU465.

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Virtual at bit.ly/40QNIx5 or via phone at 406-272-4824, Conference ID: 106 746 127

Agenda: Bitterroot Land Trust Conservation Program, Cannabis Zoning and staff communications.