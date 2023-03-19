Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: Monday, 4-5 p.m.

Where: 435 Ryman St.

Captain John Mullan Neighborhood Council Leadership Team Meeting

When: 5-6 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, http://bit.ly/3ll3SiX.

Agenda: Transportation project update, International Choral Festival, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine or virtual.

Agenda: review and recommendation of approval for Amendment 2 to the 2023 Unified Planning Work program; review and approve letters of support for city of Missoula and Missoula County federal lands access and transportation alternatives grant applications; discussion on MPO Transportation alternatives application review process.

Downtown Business Improvement District Board

When: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: In person at the DMP Office (218 E. Main) and on Zoom via bit.ly/3JLaY8H.

Agenda: Tourism Stewardship Plan request for funding.

Public Art Committee

When: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine. or via Microsoft Teams: http://bit.ly/3ZV2LFK.

Agenda: Presentation on skateboarding space under Beartracks Bridge; Approval of TSB art call; approval of signage purchase (2,710 Points of Light).

Rose Park neighborhood Council Leadership Team

When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Spring flooding, neighborhood grant update, spring clean-up event, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.

Library Board

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Blackfoot Room, 455 E. Main or via Zoom.

Partnership Health Centerpiece - Personnel Committee

When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Weinberg Rooms at 401 Railroad St. W., Partnership Health Center.

Agenda: Executive director evaluation form review