Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 4-5 p.m.
Where: 435 Ryman St.
Captain John Mullan Neighborhood Council Leadership Team Meeting
When: 5-6 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, http://bit.ly/3ll3SiX.
Agenda: Transportation project update, International Choral Festival, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine or virtual.
Agenda: review and recommendation of approval for Amendment 2 to the 2023 Unified Planning Work program; review and approve letters of support for city of Missoula and Missoula County federal lands access and transportation alternatives grant applications; discussion on MPO Transportation alternatives application review process.
Downtown Business Improvement District Board
When: 3-5 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: In person at the DMP Office (218 E. Main) and on Zoom via bit.ly/3JLaY8H.
Agenda: Tourism Stewardship Plan request for funding.
Public Art Committee
When: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine. or via Microsoft Teams: http://bit.ly/3ZV2LFK.
Agenda: Presentation on skateboarding space under Beartracks Bridge; Approval of TSB art call; approval of signage purchase (2,710 Points of Light).
Rose Park neighborhood Council Leadership Team
When: 5-6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Spring flooding, neighborhood grant update, spring clean-up event, public comment on non-agenda items and announcements.
Library Board
When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Blackfoot Room, 455 E. Main or via Zoom.
Partnership Health Centerpiece - Personnel Committee
When: 2-3 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Weinberg Rooms at 401 Railroad St. W., Partnership Health Center.
Agenda: Executive director evaluation form review