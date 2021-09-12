This Week in Government

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee and Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: Fort Missoula Ponds, corner of 40th Avenue and 26th Street.
Agenda: upcoming CLAC planning items; Fort Ponds resources, site use and public planning process.
Missoula City Council
When: 6 p.m. Monday.
Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts; Cable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg. Meetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone.
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: via Zoom.
Agenda: enrollment comparison; approve substitute list, fall extra-curricular sponsors, certified staff.
Missoula Parking Commission
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: Midtown Lot lease agreement; contractor code discussion.
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org.
Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3A2jABC; +1 406-272-4824, United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 896 150 199#.
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: For participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105.
Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3tygeE4.
Drive Safe Missoula Meeting (DUI Task Force & Buckle Up Montana)
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: via Zoom; email: sschmidt@missoulacounty.us for Zoom link.
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2YFrmU1; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 270 963 679# .
Agenda: extension of Bitterroot Trail Preservation Matching Grant; subcommittee assignments; Work Plan – FY22 priorities.