 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Week in Government
0 Comments
This Week in Government

This Week in Government

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee and Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: Fort Missoula Ponds, corner of 40th Avenue and 26th Street.

Agenda: upcoming CLAC planning items; Fort Ponds resources, site use and public planning process.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 6 p.m. Monday.

Where: Virtual: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcastsCable TV Channel 190. YouTube Live and On Demand: youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGgMeetings are conducted via Zoom webinar. Register for the live webinar to attend and/or comment during the live meeting: Zoom page listing of the city’s public meetings: ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/calendar/list or missoulapublicmeetings.com. If you don't have a computer, call the City Clerk's office at 552-6078 to register and receive instructions to join the meeting by phone. 

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: via Zoom.

Agenda: enrollment comparison; approve substitute list, fall extra-curricular sponsors, certified staff.

*** 

Missoula Parking Commission

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3s8cnLS; attend by phone: cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 821 8461 3756. Password: 472792. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.

Agenda: Midtown Lot lease agreement; contractor code discussion.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Administration Building A Boardroom, 909 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcpsmt.org

***  

Missoula Water Quality Advisory Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/3A2jABC; +1 406-272-4824, United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 896 150 199#.

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: For participation information, contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113 Ext. 105. 

***

Missoula Public Library Board of Trustees

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: via Zoom, bit.ly/3tygeE4

***

Drive Safe Missoula Meeting (DUI Task Force & Buckle Up Montana)

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: via Zoom; email: sschmidt@missoulacounty.us for Zoom link.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: via Microsoft Teams, bit.ly/2YFrmU1; +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll). Conference ID: 270 963 679# .

Agenda: extension of Bitterroot Trail Preservation Matching Grant; subcommittee assignments; Work Plan – FY22 priorities.

  

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI releases first declassified 9/11 document

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect
Local News

$100K bond set for Missoula sex assault suspect

Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News