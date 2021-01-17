This Week in Government:

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: via Zoom, https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/j/89137353256?pwd=MkFka3RqVmEyZGtPOUcvVUZHNXMxQT09#success. Attend by phone: Cellphone users: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, or 1-267-831-0333; Landline users: 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877853-5257 Webinar ID: 891 3735 3256 Password: 752176, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. Watch the meeting: Web stream (live or on demand), YouTube, or Spectrum Cable Channel 190.
Agenda: elect chair and vice chair; review and approval of Amendment No. 3 to the FY2020-2024 Transportation Improvement Program; review City request to remove Sussex Avenue between South Avenue and Stephens Avenue from the urban system; update on PL fund distribution formulas and potential impacts of the 2020 Census on Montana MPOs.
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: via Zoom, http://apps.missoulacounty.us/go/planningboard; Passcode: 999636. Participant Guide: http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. Zoom Webinar meeting links are in the participants guide and on the HTML agenda. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5fnfMPFGSk8Gwq6F5UoqGg or By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. Webinar ID: 842 9399 6424 Password: 999636, Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute.
Agenda: Cryptocurrency mining zoning regulations.
***
Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority
When: 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only), 406-272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 238 523 64#.
Agenda: Amtrak overview presentation; discuss the need and options for liability insurance for the authority; discuss initial website; election of officers; establish term of office for directors; establish and organize interim sub-committees; discuss and decide on the role and scope for each subcommittee and participation of non-directors; discuss and establish a "Principle Office" as per MCA 7-14-1631; strategic planning framework.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Zoom; for participation information contact Lori Davidson, ldavidson@missoulahousing.org or 549-4113.
***
Missoula County Board of Adjustment
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) 272-4824 United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 616 394 932#.
Agenda: board member resignations and introductions; election of officers.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, or call in (audio only) - +1 406-272-4824,,737113914# United States, Billings; Phone Conference ID: 737 113 914#.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States, Billings (Toll); Conference ID: 270 963 679#.
Agenda: City of Missoula Parks and recreation Master Fee Schedule; Parks Stewardship Award nominations; Trails Plan update; FY21 work plan.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: via Microsoft Teams, +1 406-272-4824 United States; Conference ID: 958 836 573#.
Agenda: Vital Ground presentation; board officer election; 2006 Bond annual update; 2018 bond program.