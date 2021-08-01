 Skip to main content
This Week in Government:
This Week in Government

This Week in Government:

Conservation Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Marshall Mountain, 5250 Marshall Canyon Rd.

Agenda: Review conditions around North Hills fire; Update on Mt. Dean Stone Preserve; Marshall Mountain Project discussion and tour.

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Bicycle & Pedestrian Program; Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan; Transportation Improvement Plan; Recommendation to increase Office of Neighborhoods funding for traffic calming and other place-making initiatives. 

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: via Zoom, links and call-in numbers are listed near the top each agenda at ci.missoula.mt.us/1149/AgendasWebcastsMinutes; Passcode 999636. Participant guide: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts. YouTube Live Stream and On Demand. By phone: 1-253-215-8782, 1-213-338-8477, 1-267-831-0333; or 1-888-475-4499 or 1-877-853-5257. No live TV broadcast. Webinar ID: 842 93996424 Password: 999636. Press *9 to raise your hand to be recognized for public comment, *6 to mute and unmute. 

Agenda: Missoula County zoning code and map workshop.

Missoula Budget Committee of the Whole

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Community Planning, Development and Innovation, and Housing and Community Development departments discuss budget requests.

Public Works Committee

When: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Janitorial contract; Noise ordinance variance for REED condominium project; Professional services agreement with IMEG for Lower Rattlesnake, Cottonwood work.

Parks and Conservation Committee

When: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday

Where: Council chambers, 140 W. Pine Street; or via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Interviews for Energy and Climate Team. 

Missoula County Zoning

open house

When: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: The Barn on Mullan, 8500 Mullan Road.

Agenda: public can view the Public Working Draft of the proposed Missoula County Zoning Code and zoning map.  

Committee of the Whole

When: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Montana James presents on Missoula's rental market and rental assistance programs.

Historic Preservation Commission

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Presentation on Missoula City Cemetery strategic plan; Update on federal office building project.

Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Review and approval of FY2022 Unified Planning Work Program; Review and approval of FY2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Plan; Presentation on Higgins Avenue Corridor Plan.

Missoula County Zoning

When: noon-1 p.m. Thursday.

Where: online, mczoningupdate.com.

Agenda: Riparian resources workshop. 

