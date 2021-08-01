This Week in Government:

Agenda: Missoula County zoning code and map workshop.

Missoula Budget Committee of the Whole

When: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Where: via Zoom webinar. The links and call in numbers to join the meetings are listed on the top of each agenda posted at: ci.missoula.mt.us/webcasts.

Agenda: Community Planning, Development and Innovation, and Housing and Community Development departments discuss budget requests.

Public Works Committee

When: 11:15 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda: Janitorial contract; Noise ordinance variance for REED condominium project; Professional services agreement with IMEG for Lower Rattlesnake, Cottonwood work.

Parks and Conservation Committee

When: 11:55 a.m. Wednesday