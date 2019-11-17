{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission

When: 2 p.m. Monday.

Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lions Barn, Bonner.,

Agenda: updated by-laws; additional council member.

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: Superintendent's report.

***

Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Downtown Business Improvement District 

When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.

***

Public Art Committee

When: 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Consolidated Planning Board

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Missoula County subdivision regulation update; TED updates. 

***

Missoula Housing Authority Board

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.

***

Candidate Forum

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Two Eagle River School Commons, 58020 Highway 93, Pablo.

Agenda: Tribal Council candidates and current Council members communicate their goals and answer student and public questions.

***

Urban Transportation District Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.

***

Missoula City-County Health Board

When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.

***

Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board 

When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: 127 E. Main St.

Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire Department proposed station location within Big Sky Park; Matching Grants; Friends of Two Rivers – Hellgate Lions Park; Seeley Lake ROCKS – Seeley Lake Ice Rink; National Museum of Forest Service History – Museum grounds; Butler Creek Trail Association – Butler Creek Trail along Butler Creek Road.

***

Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee

When: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Where: CAPS office Conference Room, 127 E. Main St.

Agenda: FVLT project Sheehy-Potomac; Trails Bond discussion. 

Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee

When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0