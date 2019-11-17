Missoula Civic Television Advisory Commission
When: 2 p.m. Monday.
Where: Mayor's Conference Room, 435 Ryman St.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lions Barn, Bonner.,
Agenda: updated by-laws; additional council member.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: Superintendent's report.
***
Transportation Policy Coordinating Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Downtown Business Improvement District
When: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula Downtown office, 218 E. Main St. Suite C.
***
Public Art Committee
When: 4 p.m., Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Consolidated Planning Board
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Missoula County subdivision regulation update; TED updates.
***
Missoula Housing Authority Board
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula Housing Authority, 1235 34th St.
***
Candidate Forum
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Two Eagle River School Commons, 58020 Highway 93, Pablo.
Agenda: Tribal Council candidates and current Council members communicate their goals and answer student and public questions.
***
Urban Transportation District Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Mountain Line office, 1221 Shakespeare.
***
Missoula City-County Health Board
When: 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Health Board Conference Room, 301 W. Alder St.
***
Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board
When: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Where: 127 E. Main St.
Agenda: Missoula Rural Fire Department proposed station location within Big Sky Park; Matching Grants; Friends of Two Rivers – Hellgate Lions Park; Seeley Lake ROCKS – Seeley Lake Ice Rink; National Museum of Forest Service History – Museum grounds; Butler Creek Trail Association – Butler Creek Trail along Butler Creek Road.
***
Missoula County Open Lands Citizen's Advisory Committee
When: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Where: CAPS office Conference Room, 127 E. Main St.
Agenda: FVLT project Sheehy-Potomac; Trails Bond discussion.
Specialized Transportation Advisory Committee
When: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Where: Summit Independent Living Conference Room, 700 S.W. Higgins Ave.