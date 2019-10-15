There are 24 drawings of Thomas Francis Meagher’s life in an exhibit that opens Wednesday at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
The oil pastels are arranged in a colorful timeline of sorts. If you know Meagher’s story — leader of the Young Irelanders rebellion in 1848, exiled by the British to Tasmania, escaped to New York, valiant leader of the famed Fighting 69th in the Civil War, Abe Lincoln’s buddy, Montana Territory’s acting governor twice — you know what the last one is.
“It’s at Fort Benton and he ends up in the river, a broken rail (on a steamboat), and he’s never seen again,” artist Stephen Glueckert said Monday, describing vignette No. 24.
Glueckert is a sculptor and mixed media artist living in Missoula. He retired in 2015 as senior curator at the Missoula Art Museum after nearly a quarter-century in total there. He’s had Meagher (say ‘Marr’) on his mind for much longer.
His mother, Mary Robinson Glueckert, was a proud Irish woman who talked a lot about Meagher as he grew up. She always made a point of pointing out his statue in front of the state Capitol when they were in Helena.
Meagher was a confrontational, controversial figure in early Montana politics, and to this day no one knows if he fell, jumped or was pushed off the deck of the steamboat G.A. Thomson on the night of July 1, 1867.
“There are many theories of what happened, but I think one of the things that motivated me to do the show and do these drawings is I grew up hearing many people, and many educators, stand up in the classroom and say, ‘Well, he was drunk. He was drunk and he fell overboard.’ To me I think that is a stereotype, and it’s too bad,” Glueckert said. “It’s possible, but there are other theories.”
His oil pastel drawings create a parabola suggesting that, while Meagher’s record has its warts, it is one of the most compelling and, yes, heroic stories in Montana's history, if not America's.
Maybe that’s why actor/producer John Cusack announced a couple of years ago he’s shooting a major film on Meagher’s life inspired by “The Immortal Irishman,” the best-selling biography by New York Times columnist Timothy Egan.
Each of Glueckert’s two dozen drawings has a horizon line and either a sun or a moon. Constellations are big too. The Big Dipper tilts over the Missouri river and the sternwheeler as Meagher struggles in the river at Fort Benton. The Southern Cross signifies his exile to the British penal colony off the coast of Australia.
For large areas of color, he used grease markers that stockmen use on cows.
“I like using them because they’re pretty forgiving, and I need a lot of forgiveness,” Glueckert quipped.
Flags and emblems are prevalent, among them the tricolor that Meagher introduced to Ireland and the Masonic flag flying over the head of Wilbur Fisk Sanders. Sanders opposed Meagher’s policies at every turn and was present in Fort Benton the day Meagher died.
Birds and wildlife create a further connection to the narrative — seals in Ireland; pronghorns, a bear and a western Meadowlark upon Meagher’s arrival in Virginia City; a kookaburra in the British island penal colony off the coast of Australia.
“Only an accomplished artist can create a coherent body of work like this. It takes years and years and years of practice,” said Ted Hughes, curator of the historical museum and a former colleague of Glueckert’s at the MAM. “They all speak to each other because of the formal qualities and the colors and the gestures.”
Glueckert hopes some messages shine through. Meagher was an extremely learned man, educated by Jesuits and someone who knew five languages.
“Some say he was the greatest orator ever produced by Ireland,” he said.
Through all his wanderings, his reputation preceded him.
“Everyone knew who he was. He was like the LeBron James of the Irish culture,” Glueckert said.
Meagher was genuinely hated by the British government, which sentenced him to be drawn, quartered and hanged after a particularly seditious speech, “Meagher of the Sword,” that promoted a violent overtaking during the Irish rebellion of 1848. Meagher delivered such a stirring speech on his behalf that the sentence was commuted to life in exile in Van Diemen’s Land, as Tasmania was known.
What might have happened had Meagher survived his dunking at Fort Benton?
“I have hope of what would happen, that there would be a (Montana) constitution independent of business, of mining, and something that’s fair,” Glueckert said. “I think he would have come down on the right side with indigenous issues. I mean, I really believe he would have got there. He wasn’t there when he died, it’s obvious. But can’t I hope that? Because I think he came from a unique background, where he experienced slavery, and he eventually worked through issues and came down on the right side.”
Meagher was 43 when he died. Exploration of his story, whatever it is, is far from over, Glueckert said.
“I hope there’s enough mystery in each of these drawings where people can dig further, that it’s not spelled out so clearly that people are going, 'Well, he’s just spoon feeding me,'” Glueckert said.
“Can’t we just embrace the fact that there’s a lot of mystery around him? That’s a good thing. He’s mysterious, and he wasn’t just an Irish drunk. I mean, I resent it. Grow up. Do we want to just perpetuate that?”