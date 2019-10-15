Meagher open house

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will present Stephen Glueckert's exhibit "The Odyssey of Montana's Thomas Francis Meagher" on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Montana Shamrockers will be playing a special Meagher set from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free to the public with light appetetizers and non-alcoholic drinks available.