WEST OF THOMPSON FALLS — He should have known the question was coming.
The train was minutes out of the station when Kevin Harrington, master of ceremonies for Tuesday morning’s Christmas Express, stood in the Montana car of Montana Rail Link’s Silver Cloud and began an animated reading of "The Polar Express."
“Are we going to the North Pole?” came a plaintive question from a 5-year-old.
“I wish,” Harrington said, with a hearty laugh.
They made it as far as White Pine, on a track along a piece of the Clark Fork River that few of us ever see.
But for 90 minutes, it seemed like any wish could come true for 29 excited kindergartners on MRL’s fleet of six gleaming passenger cars.
The pride and joy of Missoula billionaire Dennis Washington, the Silver Cloud cars are between 66 and 82 years old. They were redone as a set in 2012 and 2013 in Washington's shipyard in Vancouver, British Columbia.
The pajamas-clad classes of Amy Laws and Amber Yates were a-dream with Christmas as they progressed from car to car. Their guides, besides the ebullient Harrington, were nattily dressed porters, a pair of young Santa’s elves and, in the last car, Santa Claus himself, all courtesy of Missoula Community Theater.
The elaborately appointed cars included two with Vista Domes that once ran these tracks with the Northern Pacific’s North Coast Limited. The kids stayed downstairs where holiday lights, trees, wreaths and candy canes adorned the interiors of the Spokane, Pend Oreille, the Idaho, Montana, Flathead and, finally, the 101 Silver Cloud itself.
Enraptured, the kindergartners didn’t have much time to watch the scenery flash by at 20-25 mph. But some did.
“Is that the ocean?” one wondered as the train started back toward Thompson Falls alongside the wide, green river.
“The ocean is way bigger than that,” said another.
“And there’s sand at the ocean,” chimed in a third.
Rachel Buswell, MRL’s director of revenue accounting, sat down at the piano in the Idaho “bar car,” and accompanied the porters, who led both classes in singing "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls," "Frosty the Snowman," and "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."
In the Flathead car, conductor Dean Ziegler punched each student’s commemorative Christmas Express roundtrip ticket watermarked “Believe” as they sat down to hot chocolate, served in choreographic fashion to a hot chocolate song by the porters. Ziegler was in on every step of the Silver Cloud's development since the late 1980s, which justifies his sense of ownership.
"The train belonged to the conductor, the engine belonged to the engineer," Ziegle said. "That's how it used to be."
You have free articles remaining.
It was on to the featured Silver Cloud, close behind the lead blue MRL engine, where Santa Claus waited with gifts for each student — a copy of “Polar Express” and a bell. True to tradition, he was also taking requests.
The days are past of Johnny wanting a pair of skates and Suzy wanting a dolly. Caige told the Christmas Express Santa he wants an X-Box. Emma and Brielle asked for unicorns. Addie wishes for a saddle.
For your goat? Santa asked.
For my horse, Addie replied.
At the end of 45 minutes, the train pulled to a stop. The crew in the lead “Big Blue” locomotive climbed down and walked to the trail engine, boarded and fired it up. With a slight jerk, the excursion headed back to Thompson Falls.
This was the second year for MRL’s Christmas Express. First- and second-graders from Livingston were on the inaugural train last year, said Ross Lane, the short-line railroad's chief communications officer.
“There’s a lot of coordination. We really start planning for it about nine months in advance, picking the dates and school and lining up the performers,” Lane said.
The carols on the Idaho car paused briefly for presentations. Lane announced two $10,000 donations by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation in conjunction with Montana Rail Link, to Denny Pargeter and the Thompson Falls Community Food Bank and to director Antonio Tinacci on behalf of the Sanders County Council on Aging.
Pargeter said more than 30 tons of food went out of the food bank last year, and there’ll be just as much or more this year. Tinacci said the Hot Springs-based Council on Aging operates Sanders County Transportation, which provides van runs to Missoula three times a week, and to Kalispell, Plains and Sandpoint, Idaho, twice a week for shopping, medical appointments and other reasons.
The train won’t be involved, but MRL representatives will be back this way next week. They'll be making stops at schools in Arlee, Plains, and Thompson Falls, as well as Clark Fork and Hope, Idaho, to distribute 1,905 sweatshirts in school colors and with the school mascot on them. It’s the sixth year of Project Sweatshirt for MRL, and the assemblies will include rail safety presentations.
Goodwill is certainly a goal, Lane said. “But I think part of it too is the Washington family and the Foundation are very active in anything involving kids and youth. It’s their ask that we have things for the community, and this is a great way to do that.”
He kept a low profile, but one of the onlookers on the Christmas Express was MRL’s new president, Derek Ollman. He replaced Stacy Posey, who stepped down for personal reasons last month. Ollman came to the Missoula-based MRL from British Columbia, where he was president of another Washington Companies property, the Southern Railway.
For the Thompson Falls kindergarten kids, though, Santa and Christmas was the thing Tuesday. They’ll be talking about this day to their grandchildren, who by then will be five or six generations removed from the golden age of passenger rail travel.
Their teachers saw the excitement building from the day their classes found out they were going to be riding the Christmas Express. It was even better than expected, said Laws as she herded her troops to the bus.
“This was magical,” she said. “It was way beyond magical.”