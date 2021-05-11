Thorin Geist enters running for municipal judge

After 13 years of serving the public, Thorin Geist has joined the running for Missoula municipal judge.

Geist, 43, has been serving as a prosecutor, civil litigator and substitute judge for over a decade in Montana, and said he is ready to step into the role of municipal judge.

“I believe in public service, I always have,” Geist said, adding he's running for this position because of the importance municipal judges have in the legal system.

Because most people who pass through the system do so in municipal court, Geist said he feels this is the department where he can best serve Missoula.

“For most people this is the first experience they’re going to have with the legal system, and probably the only,” Geist said.

After working as a private attorney, Geist transitioned into the role of deputy county attorney in Ravalli County from 2012 to 2020 where he prosecuted felony crimes for the State of Montana.

In 2019, he added working as the special assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Montana to his resume, where he was responsible for prosecuting drug crimes and weapons cases.