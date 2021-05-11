Thorin Geist enters running for municipal judge

After 13 years of serving the public, Thorin Geist has joined the running for Missoula municipal judge.
Geist, 43, has been serving as a prosecutor, civil litigator and substitute judge for over a decade in Montana, and said he is ready to step into the role of municipal judge.
“I believe in public service, I always have,” Geist said, adding he's running for this position because of the importance municipal judges have in the legal system.
Because most people who pass through the system do so in municipal court, Geist said he feels this is the department where he can best serve Missoula.
“For most people this is the first experience they’re going to have with the legal system, and probably the only,” Geist said.
After working as a private attorney, Geist transitioned into the role of deputy county attorney in Ravalli County from 2012 to 2020 where he prosecuted felony crimes for the State of Montana.
In 2019, he added working as the special assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Montana to his resume, where he was responsible for prosecuting drug crimes and weapons cases.
Geist then jumped into the role of substitute justice of the peace for the Missoula County Justice Court, where he has been working since March 2020.
This past March, he also started filling in as substitute municipal court judge.
Geist said this firsthand experience working in the position he is running for combined with his past litigation experience make him qualified for the role.
Building relationships with different departments in the county, namely with county attorneys, has been a highlight of his time in the legal system, and it’s something he hopes to continue if elected, he said. He also wants to focus on fostering the municipal department’s relationship with local law enforcement.
“The system doesn’t work unless all the sides are working well and cooperating together,” Geist said.
Geist is running unopposed for department 2. This year's election includes three municipal judge positions.
For more information about Geist’s campaign, visit geistforjudge.com.
