Thorne Creek fire continues to grow, Missoula could get wetter weather

The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command Saturday morning.

The fire has consumed 13,831 acres and is 0% contained. It has caused four injuries and 225 personnel are assigned to the fight. Assistance from the Montana National Guard and an additional two helicopters have been requested, according to a Friday report.

Nine aircraft were working on the fire on Thursday, the report said. The Type 1 team taking command is comprised of many Sanders County residents.

Crews have prepped indirect control lines on Sundance Ridge to the east of the fire, the report said. On the south side of the fire, crews performed dust abatement on roads on the south side of the fire. Teams on the west cleaned pockets of unburned fuel to "ensure a strong containment line."

Aircraft dumped water and retardant on a large spot fire west of Graves Creek Road.

"Crews anchored in and held the line with helicopters and hand crews," the fire report said.