Thorne Creek fire grows to nearly 12,000 acres, Glacier's North Fork threatened by Hay Creek blaze

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Ainsworth Park at 200 Lincoln St. in Thompson Falls. The Red Cross has opened a temporary evacuation center/shelter at the Thompson Falls community center.
An additional 63 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze on Wednesday, including two direct fire attack crews. One of the hot shot crews worked to contain a 200-acre spot fire that started Tuesday night.
It is Montana's second-most expensive active fire, costing approximately $10.5 million to fight to date. A large air tanker, two single-engine tankers and three helicopters are involved in suppression efforts.
The Montana National Guard has been ordered to "provide logistical support and security in the fire area," according to Thursday's fire incident report.
The fire, part of the West Lolo Complex incident, is being managed by the Forest Service, as well as local fire personnel and a variety of other resources.
"This team is made up of many local fire personnel who live in the community. They have area knowledge, firm relationships, and are fully invested in the plan," Thursday's fire update said. "An essential part of the long-term strategy has involved, and will continue to involve, collaboration with local cooperators and landowners."
Crews working the south side of the fire are preparing a wet line with hoselays and pumps. The fire has caused four injuries and is 0% contained, though it is approaching containment lines.
There are currently 146 residences under evacuation order, including from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, as well as the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, on the east side of the power lines in Harlow, and the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley.
No structure damage has been reported.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire, burning around four miles west of Polebridge, has grown slightly to 2,020 acres and is 0% contained. There are 139 personnel working on it.
A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Sondreson Community Hall. A Type 2 Incident Management Team from California will take over fire operations on Sunday.
Crews and equipment "continue to make progress" strengthening fuel breaks and trying to hold the fire from Hay Creek Road, according to a Forest Service news release.
The fire is threatening Glacier National Park and an evacuation warning has been issued for the North Fork area, including Logging Creek, Quartz Lake, Polebridge Ranger Station, Bowman Lake Campground and the Kintla Lake Campground. No evacuations are in effect yet and nothing in Glacier is closed, but wilderness permits for the area are being restricted.
Evacuation warnings include all residences east and west of North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge. No structures have yet to be lost.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The South Yaak fire, burning around two miles from Troy, grew by almost 1,000 acres this week to 4,152 acres and is 20% contained.
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side and Kilbrennan Lake roads. No structure damage has been reported.
Kootenai National Forest has closed certain sections including O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.
The Burnt Peak fire reached 3,097 acres as of Thursday morning. It is burning 9 miles southwest of Troy and is 31% contained.
The fire moved farther to the west and north, the daily fire report said. Kootenai National Forest has closed North Fork Keeler Creek Road, Keeler/Rattle Creek Road and Lime Butte Road. There are 245 personnel working the fire.
Those living on North Fork Keeler Creek are under an evacuation warning.
Granite Pass Complex
Crews continue to work on four fires near Lolo Pass. Active firefighting is happening above Highway 12.
The fires cover more than 4,000 acres. Ten more personnel were added to the firefighting crews on Wednesday, bringing the total to 254.
It has cost $3.9 million to fight and is 31% contained.
Smoke update
Air in Missoula County was rated as "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" most of Thursday.
Thompson Falls was experiencing some of the worst air quality in the state, having a period of "Very Unhealthy" air before moving back to "Unhealthy."
The Thorne Creek fire and fires in the Idaho panhandle are sending smoke toward Missoula County. The Storm Creek fire, meanwhile, continues to send smoke into the Bitterroot Valley.
On Thursday, Stimson Lumber Company said in a press release it was closing its lands across Montana to public access and recreation due to extreme fire danger.
"The public’s use of open Stimson roads and walk-in access to our privately-owned timberlands in northern Idaho, western Montana and Eastern Washington is being closed due to the extreme risk," the release said. "Stimson will regularly evaluate the situation but anticipate the closure will last until wetting rains reduce the hazard later in the season."
Stimson Lumber Company owns over 600,000 acres of timberland in the Pacific Northwest.
