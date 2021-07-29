Thorne Creek fire grows to nearly 12,000 acres, Glacier's North Fork threatened by Hay Creek blaze

There are currently 146 residences under evacuation order, including from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, as well as the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, on the east side of the power lines in Harlow, and the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley.

No structure damage has been reported.

Hay Creek

The Hay Creek fire, burning around four miles west of Polebridge, has grown slightly to 2,020 acres and is 0% contained. There are 139 personnel working on it.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Sondreson Community Hall. A Type 2 Incident Management Team from California will take over fire operations on Sunday.

Crews and equipment "continue to make progress" strengthening fuel breaks and trying to hold the fire from Hay Creek Road, according to a Forest Service news release.

The fire is threatening Glacier National Park and an evacuation warning has been issued for the North Fork area, including Logging Creek, Quartz Lake, Polebridge Ranger Station, Bowman Lake Campground and the Kintla Lake Campground. No evacuations are in effect yet and nothing in Glacier is closed, but wilderness permits for the area are being restricted.