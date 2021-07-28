Thorne Creek fire reaches over 10,000 acres burned, smoke continues into mid-week

With the Thorne Creek fire topping 10,000 acres burned and the South Yaak blaze growing by 1,397 acres, wildfires in western Montana continue to rip through extremely dry vegetation and deliver smoke to the Missoula area.

Fire activity in the area was expected to pick up late Wednesday as inversions break and dry, hot weather persists, according to an update from the Lolo National Forest. There is minimal chance of moisture.

The Thorne Creek fire, active about six miles northeast of Thompson Falls, has consumed 10,357 acres and remains at 0% containment. Four injuries have been reported, and a Type 3 Incident Command Team is managing the blaze.

A new evacuation order was issued Wednesday by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office. The northeast side of the power lines in Ashley have shifted from evacuation warning to order, with 206 residences total now under the order.

Homes from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane are under the order, as well as residences on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South and on the east side of the power lines in Harlow.

Hay Creek