Thorne Creek, South Yaak fires see increased containment

The Thorne Creek fire saw a massive increase in containment over the weekend following a Sunday infrared mapping flight.
The fire, burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, is now 80% contained. The West Lolo Complex as a whole has burnt 39,053 acres.
A fire report stated command of the fire will transfer back to Lolo National Forest on Aug. 25. There are 193 personnel assigned to the fire, a significant decrease, as well as two aircraft.
Firefighters will continue to perform mop-up duties and conduct suppression repair. The Thompson River Zone remains in pre-evacuation status and is open to residents only.
Thompson River Road, the Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems and the West Fork of Fishtrap Creek Road, which includes the campground, are still closed.
Rain on Saturday kept fire activity to a minimum over the weekend.
Burnt Peak and South Yaak
The South Yaak fire saw containment increase to 62%, while the Burnt Peak fire remained 29% contained. The fires have burned 12,522 and 4,066 acres, respectively.
A warming and drying trend should begin Tuesday, a fire report said, and it will take around five days of warm and dry weather for the fire return to active behavior.
There are currently 224 personnel assigned to the South Yaak fire and 162 personnel on the Burnt Peak fire.
Repair of suppression lines has begun on areas near the Burnt Peak fire. Crews are cleaning up smaller fuels and widening fuel breaks on Keeler-Rattle Road.
On Sunday, hand crews finished direct line work on the northeast corner of the South Yaak fire, which increased total containment. Three segments of interior dozer line were also repaired and a secondary fire line was created.
Hand line work and suppression repair is expected to continue on the blaze.
Dry Cabin
The Dry Cabin fire, burning 20 miles north of Ovando, remained at 3,633 acres and 0% containment.
The fire is burning timber and brush in rugged terrain. A fire report cautioned that smoke may be visible from Highway 200 and surrounding areas.
The blaze did receive some rain over the weekend that kept growth on the fire minimal. Personnel are using previous burn areas to aid in the confinement and containment strategy.
A point protection strategy will be used and personnel are monitoring activity and progression toward Danaher Cabin.
Various trail closures are in effect in the area.
