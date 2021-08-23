Thorne Creek, South Yaak fires see increased containment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are currently 224 personnel assigned to the South Yaak fire and 162 personnel on the Burnt Peak fire.

Repair of suppression lines has begun on areas near the Burnt Peak fire. Crews are cleaning up smaller fuels and widening fuel breaks on Keeler-Rattle Road.

On Sunday, hand crews finished direct line work on the northeast corner of the South Yaak fire, which increased total containment. Three segments of interior dozer line were also repaired and a secondary fire line was created.

Hand line work and suppression repair is expected to continue on the blaze.

Dry Cabin

The Dry Cabin fire, burning 20 miles north of Ovando, remained at 3,633 acres and 0% containment.

The fire is burning timber and brush in rugged terrain. A fire report cautioned that smoke may be visible from Highway 200 and surrounding areas.

The blaze did receive some rain over the weekend that kept growth on the fire minimal. Personnel are using previous burn areas to aid in the confinement and containment strategy.

A point protection strategy will be used and personnel are monitoring activity and progression toward Danaher Cabin.

Various trail closures are in effect in the area.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

