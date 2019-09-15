Those who came to Forrest “Red” Bex’s grave Sunday got to hear one more sermon.
Richard Allegra, dressed in a black polo, stood next to the gravestone that read “A Simple Street Preacher,” whipped off the sunglasses he wore, donned a crucifix around his neck and lifted up a red bible.
“It’s time to repent!” he said. “I’m here to talk about God! I’m here to talk about love! I’m here to show you the way!”
Allegra and fourteen others stood at headstones throughout Missoula City Cemetery. There, they gave the history of and reenacted the lives of their owners for the cemetery’s “Stories and Stones” event. This year marked the first time Bex, who died in 2003, has been showcased for the annual event.
Bex, a native of Ohio, owned a wrecking yard, drove a garbage truck, founded a boxing club and worked a mining claim once he made his way to Missoula. His drinking habits and predilection for picking fights also made him a frequent guest at Missoula County Jail.
“But in 1977,” Allegra said, “a ray of light came to him in his jail cell.”
From that point, Bex became a fixture on the streets of Missoula. Bible in hand, he turned corners throughout downtown into his church until his death at 78.
“What makes him a great character is his story of redemption. He changed. He donated whatever money he could and he helped people in the only way he knew how,” said Allegra, a local actor who volunteered for the event for the first time Sunday.
Bex’s grave sits on the northern side of the cemetery, just across from Jean Clark and Hazel Simonton. Under the shade of a tree, Karen Devries played a few bars of “Amazing Grace” on a small, black pump organ that used to be owned by her two former camp counselors.
“The ‘D’ key doesn’t work anymore, but it still plays,” Devries said.
Devries, who attended the duo’s first bible camp at Peterson Lake in 1962, has come to “Stories and Stones” for nearly 10 years to share their story.
Clark, born in Scotland, came to Missoula with Simonton as missionaries in the years after WWII. In the following decades, they hosted camps, Sunday schools and radio programs with the goal of spreading the Gospel to children. Devries eventually inherited their home in Missoula.
You have free articles remaining.
“They lived according to three basic principles: faith, vision and hard work,” she said.
Two women, dressed as though they may be presenting as one of those from a century ago, weaved through the graveyard in Victorian gowns. Although not officially part of the event, they came as members of the Victorian Ladies Tea Guild of Western Montana.
“There’s so much history, and so much that’s new every year,” said Karolyn Simpson, dressed in purple with a broad hat.
Simpson’s own grandmother, Helena Ziesing Quast, has a plot at the cemetery that has stood since 1884, as well as her great grandparents Charles and Amanda Quast. Simpson and Karen Jahns, dressed in black, had their picture taken with Christopher Higgins before they came to the grave of John Henry “Jack” LaShell.
“This was Paul when he was 11, and threatened to be murdered by his father, Jack,” said Dawn Dambach, pointing to a black-and-white family portrait.
Dambach, presenting as Julia LaShell, shared the story of how the ax-wielding Lothrop man met his end. LaShell, despite being respected by the community and holding several offices there, had a weakness for alcohol. On a winter night in 1910, an argument with Julia, his wife, escalated to the point of LaShell returning from the saloon with an ax and chopping through the front door.
With little choice left, Julia grabbed her son’s .22 Winchester rifle and shot LaShell.
“I spent the last six years as Emma Dickinson, and I really had reservations about telling this story. But something came to me, and it said, ‘Emma was a teacher. She’d want me to educate.’ So I’m here, but I’m here as Julia, not Jack,” she said.
Sarah Elizabeth Countryman Woody, who came to Missoula in 1870, became a teacher at 16. Jennie Pak, dressed in clothes appropriate for a woman during the Grant administration and walking with a cane, showcased the long and at many times heartbreaking life of the wife of Missoula’s first mayor.
Her 45-year marriage with Frank Woody produced nine children, five of whom died while still very young. All of them, save one who was buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery, lay next to their parents.
Despite some of the tragedies of Woody’s life, Pak still managed to get a laugh. When a spectator stopped her mid-speech to swat away a spider that clung to her blouse, she shrugged.
“What happens when you come out of the ground,” she said.