Three COVID-19 cases in Lake County

Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lake County since Thursday, and the county government has partnered with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to fight the outbreak.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services informed Lake County of the first case on Thursday evening, as announced by a Lake County Facebook post. The post described the patient as a male in his 60s “who, thankfully, had been following the guidance to quarantine at home after being notified that he had been a close contact to a confirmed out-of-county case. The individual has not been out in the public since this contact, so at this time there appears to be low threat of exposure to the community.”

The second case was announced Saturday by the new CSKT-Lake County Unified Command Center. It was found in a woman in her 60s who had been traveling out of state in an area with a high number of cases and was in quarantine. On Sunday, the Unified Command Center announced that the spouse of the first case, a woman of unknown age, had also tested positive and was in isolation. Investigations into these cases are underway.