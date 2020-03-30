Three COVID-19 cases in Lake County

Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lake County since Thursday, and the county government has partnered with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to fight the outbreak.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services informed Lake County of the first case on Thursday evening, as announced by a Lake County Facebook post. The post described the patient as a male in his 60s “who, thankfully, had been following the guidance to quarantine at home after being notified that he had been a close contact to a confirmed out-of-county case. The individual has not been out in the public since this contact, so at this time there appears to be low threat of exposure to the community.”
The second case was announced Saturday by the new CSKT-Lake County Unified Command Center. It was found in a woman in her 60s who had been traveling out of state in an area with a high number of cases and was in quarantine. On Sunday, the Unified Command Center announced that the spouse of the first case, a woman of unknown age, had also tested positive and was in isolation. Investigations into these cases are underway.
Also last week, the Tribal Council and County Commissioners both voted to create the CSKT-Lake County Unified Command Center, a joint agency to address the pandemic. Much of Lake County overlaps with the Flathead Indian Reservation. While the county and tribal governments have a long history of disagreement, leaders of both have decided to pool their resources to fight the pandemic.
“We’re stronger together than we are as individual governments,” a press release quoted Shelly Fyant, Tribal Council Chairwoman, as saying. “This is the best way to keep everyone in our community safer.”
Lake County Commissioner Bill Barron, meanwhile, said that “our two great governments are teaming together for the sole purpose of keeping our loved ones safe.”
The Command Center is being co-led by Lake County Emergency Manager Mark Clary and longtime tribal firefighter Bob McCrea. Team members are meeting daily to plan logistics and operations. For their latest communications, visit http://cskthealth.org/index.php/coronavirus-updates.
Also in Lake County, the County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to hold the county's June primary entirely by mail, which Gov. Steve Bullock recently authorized Montana counties to do. Barron said the commissioners had received three emails and numerous phone calls on the proposal, all supportive.
